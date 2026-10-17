  • Friday, 16th October, 2026

JTI Nigeria Pledges Continued Support for Economy

Business | 3 seconds ago

 Omolabake Fasogbon

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth through its business activities.

The company said this in a statement as the country marked its 66th independence anniversary.

General Manager of JTI Nigeria, Mr. Abdallah Simba said the company has stayed the course in its 18 years of operations in the country.

“We have remained committed for over 18 years to conducting business responsibly, supporting our employees, and contributing meaningfully to the country and its stakeholders,” Simba said.

It pledged to continue to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace built on respect, equal opportunity, and employee development.

Looking ahead, the company revealed it will be building on the progress achieved, strengthening its contribution to the economy, and creating sustainable value for its employees, partners, and other stakeholders.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Simba said it has been shaped by resilience, ambition, and the enduring aspirations of its people.

JTI Nigeria is part of Japan Tobacco International, a leading global tobacco and vaping company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The group operates in over 130 countries and employs about 47,000 people worldwide.

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