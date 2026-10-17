Jonathan to Chair Launch of Solomon and Mary Lar Leadership Institute in Abuja

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will chair the public launch of the Solomon and Mary Lar Leadership Institute scheduled for November.

Jonathan accepted the invitation when members of the institute’s Central Planning Committee paid him a courtesy visit at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, the former president stressed the importance of leadership to sustainable development in Nigeria and across Africa, calling for renewed attention to leadership recruitment, training and development.

He said Nigeria needed to review its leadership structures to ensure they delivered greater impact and tangible benefits to citizens.

Jonathan, who is internationally recognised for his role in promoting peace and democratic values following his acceptance of defeat in the 2015 presidential election, commended the contributions of the late Chief Solomon Daushep Lar to Nigeria’s democratic development.

He recalled Lar’s role in leading the G-34, a group of prominent Nigerians that challenged the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha and demanded a return to democratic governance.

The former president also praised Lar for resigning from Abacha’s cabinet, where he served as a federal minister, describing him as a courageous statesman and an “emancipator of the minorities.”

Jonathan equally paid tribute to the nonagenarian matriarch of the Lar family and founder of the institute, Prof. Mary Lar, who was part of the delegation.

He described her as an exemplary mother and leader whose vision for the institute would contribute to leadership development and mentorship in the country.

The former president further urged Nigeria to draw lessons from other democracies by strengthening leadership values and institutions at both the subnational and federal levels.

He cited the 2014 National Conference convened by his administration as one of the initiatives aimed at addressing critical national issues and improving governance.

Jonathan expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the institute, noting that its objectives aligned with the commitment of his foundation to mentorship and democratic development.

He said the institute had the potential to make meaningful contributions to strengthening democracy and preparing future leaders for responsible service.

Members of the delegation included former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Dr. Philip Salawu; former Director General of the National Council of Women Societies and former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Dorgu; Alhaji Abubakar Rimi Jnr; and Hon. Beni Lar, a five-term member of the House of Representatives and daughter of Chief Solomon and Prof. Mary Lar.

Others were the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Hon. Bimbo Daramola; Mrs. Amina Okeke; and Mr Ilya, secretary of the committee.

The November 24 launch is expected to formally introduce the institute and its leadership development vision to the public.