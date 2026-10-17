Google Opens Global Public Access to Gemini 4 Argon App  

Emma Okonji

Google, yesterday, announced that its newest AI model, Gemini 4 Argon, was now open to the public globally across the Gemini app, Google Search, AI Studio, and Antigravity, alongside a new programme giving 10,000 scientists and researchers six months of free top-tier access.

Google, in a statement, said following initial safety testing with government and cybersecurity teams, everyday users, developers, and businesses in Nigeria can now use it, while Nigerian scientists and university researchers can apply for a new programme giving 10,000 researchers six months of free top-tier access.

“For most Nigerians, a new AI model name means little unless it changes what they can do on their phones and laptops. Until now, chatbots were mostly used for quick text shortcuts like polishing an email. With this update, Gemini moves beyond the chat box. It can produce fifteen times more work in one sitting, understand 3D space from phone photos, build working visual tools on your screen, and run recurring tasks across your apps,” the statement said.

According to Google, there are five practical things users can now do with Gemini.

They include: Have Gemini put customer quotes together and handle morning inbox. Until now, chatbots only wrote text in a chat window, leaving business owners to copy and paste everything into slides and emails late at night. In the Gemini app, users can point it to a folder of rough notes and prices, and it will build a Google Slides deck, draft the email, and repeat that routine every Monday morning automatically.

The second is to create a personal rent, salary, and market budget tracker that helps tap on the phone.

Stretching a monthly salary across food, transport, family support, thrift (ajo), and house rent takes planning. Instead of a static text reply, Canvas in the Gemini app lets users ask for a clickable money tracker on the screen with sliders to log market expenses and track weekly rent savings.

The third is to turn heavy school handouts and exam topics into visual lessons that can be seen and touched.

Preparing for university exams, WAEC, or JAMB through 80-page handouts with no diagrams is tiring. Instead of summarizing a PDF into bullet points, Gemini combines 3D visuals, voice, and video to turn a tough science topic into a 3D model you can rotate on your screen or an illustrated audio story.

The fourth is to snap a photo of an empty room or shop and see how everything fits in 3D.

Older AI models treated photos as flat pictures with no sense of space. Gemini 4 Argon understands real dimensions from a normal camera shot. When moving into a flat or setting up a shop, users can have Gemini build a 3D layout on their screen to test how shelves or chairs fit before paying a carpenter.

The fifth is to map out a complete side hustle plan in one sitting without the AI cutting off.

Older chatbots usually gave five vague bullet points and stopped halfway when asked for a business plan. Google expanded how much Gemini could write in one response by fifteen times and trained it to drop robotic phrases, letting users get a complete Nigerian startup manual and naira cost breakdown in one sitting.