First Lady To Govs: Establish Functional Community Food Banks In All Senatorial Districts

.Extends RHI food outreach to Katsina



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on all the 36 state governors to establish functional community food banks in their respective three senatorial districts to strengthen food security and tackle malnutrition especially young children below the age of six, pregnant and lactating mothers.

The First Lady made the call yesterday during the presentation of food items to the wife of Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda, for onward distribution to vulnerable persons in the state under the Food Outreach Scheme of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Mrs. Tinubu represented by wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima announced that Katsina State has become the 30th beneficiary of the scheme following the successful distributions to 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Launched in March 2024 under the Social Investment Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative, the Food Outreach Scheme provides nutritional support to persons with disabilities, widows and other vulnerable groups to ease their hardship and improve family well-being.

The First Lady disclosed that the intervention is sustained through the generosity of two partners who provide two truckloads of food items monthly enabling the Initiative to support two states every month.

As part of efforts to address food insecurity and malnutrition, Mrs Tinubu also announced the successful completion of the nationwide rollout of the National Community Food Bank Programme designed to combat child malnutrition and support pregnant women and lactating mothers.

She urged state governors to adopt the framework and establish functional community food banks across senatorial districts in their various states stressing that federal and zonal interventions alone would not be sufficient to address the scale of the challenge.

According to her, stronger collaboration between federal and state governments would help extend nutritional support to more communities and ensure that vulnerable Nigerians have access to essential food supplies.

On his part, Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, described the event as a day of Hope and Renewed commitment to the welfare of the people noting the intervention demonstrates the Federal Government’s resolve to reach vulnerable Nigerians at all levels.

He said the initiative was a practical intervention with tangible impact complementing the efforts of the Katsina State Government to improve the well-being of its citizens.

Radda noted that his government in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is working towards building a future where every Nigerian could live with dignity through investments in education, healthcare and agriculture.

He added that the state government has made concerted efforts to improve security across communities by supporting security agencies with the necessary equipment to strengthen their operations.

The governor further stated that the Renewed Hope Agenda is designed to empower Nigerians to achieve their aspirations, urging the people of Katsina State to support the ruling party in the next election to sustain continuity in governance and development.

On her part, wife of the Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zulaihat Dikko, expressed appreciation to the First Lady for the gesture stating that the Renewed Hope Initiative has continued to play an important role in promoting the welfare of Nigerians particularly women, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups through its various social intervention programmes.

Osun, Ogun and Akwa Ibom States are expected to be next beneficiaries of the food distribution scheme.

The food items were formally handed over to the wife of the Katsina State Governor by wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Shettima, for distribution to the intended beneficiaries.