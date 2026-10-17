Fintiri Demands Modern Border Surveillance in Adamawa 

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has task the Federal Government to strengthen border surveillance, security architecture, increase funding for security agencies and deepen inter-agency cooperation as part of measures to address persistent security challenges facing the country.

The governor made the call on Friday evening while delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Federal and States Security Administrators’ Meeting FSSAM) 2026, held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yola.

Fintiri, who was represented by his Deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, said the meeting came at a critical time when the nation is confronted with diverse security threats that require collective and innovative solutions.

He noted that Adamawa State’s location along Nigeria’s international border with Cameroon places it at the frontline of cross-border security concerns, including arms proliferation, smuggling and movement of criminal elements.

The governor therefore urged the Federal Government to prioritise the deployment of advanced surveillance technology, drones and joint border patrols to effectively monitor unmanned border routes.

He also called for the expeditious establishment of One-Stop Border Posts to improve border management, facilitate legitimate trade and curb illegal activities.

Fintiri further advocated increased operational funding, modern equipment and improved welfare packages for the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services and Nigeria Customs Service.

He stressed that adequate motivation and logistics remain critical to boosting the morale and operational effectiveness of security operatives across the country.

The governor also emphasized the need for stronger synergy among security agencies, warning that inter-agency rivalry and poor intelligence sharing could frustrate national security efforts.

According to him, his administration’s security approach under the Fresh Air Agenda is anchored on community-based security, recognizing that lasting peace must be built from the grassroots.

He said the creation of seven new emirates and chiefdoms was deliberately aimed at strengthening traditional institutions, bringing governance closer to the people and enhancing local intelligence gathering.

Fintiri disclosed that the state government has continued to support security agencies with operational vehicles, communication gadgets and funding for joint security operations, including Operation Farauta, to sustain peace and stability.

He however cautioned against premature declarations of victory over insurgency, noting that Boko Haram and ISWAP still exploit rural terrain, asymmetric tactics and cross-border vulnerabilities to attack soft targets.

The governor also drew attention to emerging threats such as cybercrime, digital radicalisation and vandalism of critical infrastructure including electricity facilities and telecom installations, urging participants to develop practical, measurable strategies and adopt digital freight and transit-tracking systems to secure trade routes.