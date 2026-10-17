Experts Weigh Impact of Crypto Regulations on Adoption 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Discussions on cryptocurrency operations in the country are shifting from regulatory framework, to how regulations are influencing adoption and business activities.

This becomes important to be able to stir the sustainability of Nigeria’s cryptocurrency industry under present regulatory environment.

Leading a conversation around this, virtual assets company, Flashchange noted that uncertainty remains as to how regulations shape realities for investors and enthusiasts, despite recorded progress so far.

Chief Communications Officer at FlashChange, Ememobong Udofot said this reason informed the organisation’s forthcoming webinar, themed “Beyond the Framework: The Realities of Building Crypto in Nigeria” to explore issues around regulatory compliance, licensing, operational costs and consumer trust, amongst others.

The programme will bring together industry stakeholders, financial experts, practitioners and technology leader to examine the peculiarities and drivers of crypto businesses in Nigeria.

Udofot explained the webinar aligns with the company’s commitment to promoting knowledge sharing and supporting conversations that advance Africa’s digital economy.

“The conversation around crypto in Nigeria can no longer be limited to what the framework says. We must also examine what it means for businesses trying to build responsibly, consumers seeking safe and accessible services, and an industry that wants to compete globally.

“This webinar provides an opportunity for stakeholders to have a practical and honest conversation about what lies beyond the framework,” he stated.

Participants will also be engaging directly with industry experts to gain perspectives on the intersection between regulation, innovation and business sustainability.