Ekiti: Oyebanji Unveils New Development Agenda as Tinubu, Akpabio Grace Inauguration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

Nigeria’s political elite converged on Ado-Ekiti yesterday as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other prominent leaders witnessed the inauguration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term, in a ceremony that underscored Ekiti’s growing national political relevance.

With governors, federal lawmakers, former governors, traditional rulers and other dignitaries in attendance, Oyebanji used the occasion to unveil an ambitious second-term agenda centred on accelerated infrastructure development, economic expansion, improved public services and inclusive governance.

Representing President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima congratulated Oyebanji and his deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, on their re-election, describing their renewed mandate as a clear endorsement of the administration’s first-term performance.

He said the overwhelming support enjoyed by the governor reflected the confidence of the people and came with greater responsibility to deepen democratic governance and sustain development.

Shettima urged Oyebanji to consolidate on his achievements by promoting inclusive leadership, fairness, reconciliation and respect for democratic institutions.

He acknowledged that the governor earned his second term through his capacity to listen without succumbing, his courage to take decisions, and his display of “composure, respect for institutions, and a refusal to mistake public office for personal grandeur”—qualities he described as uncommon virtues.

The Vice President, however, told Oyebanji that the next four years require the generosity of spirit that earned him victory at the polls as well as a greater willingness to place Ekiti above the quarrels of the moment.

Imploring the governor not to disappoint in his second term, he said, “Your Excellency, as the ceremonies end and the responsibilities of office reclaim the hours, remember the distinction the people have conferred upon you.

“They have examined your first term and entrusted you with their next four years. Honour that judgement by opening more doors for the young, raising the quality of public service and keeping faith with those whose voices are seldom heard at occasions such as this.”

Shettima conveyed President Tinubu’s greetings as well as best wishes to the governor and people of Ekiti State, saying the President celebrates Oyebanji’s renewed mandate as “a triumph of democratic accountability and the labour by which trust is earned.”

He stated that the support that the Tinubu administration and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have been enjoying across Nigeria is “rooted in an understanding of the necessity of the reforms undertaken to secure Nigeria’s economic survival.

“President Tinubu confronted fiscal burdens and structural distortions whose neglect would have inflicted greater injury on our country. Nigerians have endured the discomfort of difficult correction. Their patience deserves an economy that rewards work, expands opportunity and makes public resources answer more faithfully to public needs,” he added.

The Vice President thanked the people of Ekiti State for renewing the APC government’s mandate, noting that the governing party owes its voters the discipline of never forgetting who put them in power.

The Vice President also appealed to Nigerians to remain supportive of the economic reforms being implemented by the Tinubu administration, acknowledging that while the policies demanded sacrifice, they were designed to stimulate long-term growth, strengthen public finances and create greater opportunities for citizens.

To the governor, he said, “We have seen the evidence in roads connecting communities, renewed schools and health facilities, electricity reaching underserved areas and the possibilities opened by the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport.

“These investments find their value in journeys shortened, businesses sustained and opportunities brought nearer to families. Ekiti has found in you a governor who understands that a state advances when its people advance.”

He acknowledged the contribution of the state to the nation, pointed out that the state has always exceeded the measure of its size and “furnished Nigeria with formidable minds and principled voices.”

Shettima assured that the federal government will stand as a dependable ally in the progress of the state, as it does for every state of the federation.

In his inaugural address, Oyebanji expressed gratitude to God and the people of Ekiti State for entrusting him with another four-year mandate, assuring residents that his second term would move beyond laying foundations to delivering broader economic prosperity and tangible improvements in their quality of life.

He said his administration would intensify investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, electricity, tourism, technology and job creation as part of efforts to position Ekiti as one of Nigeria’s leading states for investment and sustainable development.

The governor pledged to expand road infrastructure and public facilities, reform education by strengthening vocational and skills acquisition programmes, modernise agriculture through farm clusters, processing centres and improved access to finance and markets, while also tackling electricity challenges to stimulate industrial growth.

He added that greater attention would be devoted to supporting businesses, encouraging innovation, expanding opportunities for young people, women and persons with disabilities, and sustaining policies that protect the welfare of workers and pensioners.

Oyebanji also reaffirmed his commitment to transparent, accountable and responsive governance, promising to continue listening to the people and ensuring that government policies reflected their aspirations.

Speaking earlier, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, described Oyebanji’s inauguration for a second consecutive term as a landmark in Ekiti’s democratic journey, saying the governor’s return to office reflected the confidence reposed in him by the electorate and signalled a new phase in the state’s development trajectory.



The oath of office was administered on the governor and his deputy by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye.

Other dignitaries include, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, other serving governors, former Ekiti governors Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Ayodele Fayose, members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers and other political leaders from across the country.