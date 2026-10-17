Dan’iya Lacks Moral Ground to Criticise Aliyu’s Workers’ Welfare Record, Says Sokoto Civil Servant

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A Sokoto State civil servant, Inuwa Muhammad, has said the recent criticism of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration by the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, raises questions about his own record in public office.

Dan’iya had accused the Aliyu administration of withholding salaries of some local government education workers for allegedly participating in his party’s political rally, and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the matter.

He also accused the present administration of undermining the civil service, describing the Shehu Kangiwa and Usman Faruk Secretariats as institutions that had lost much of their functionality.

But reacting to the allegations, Muhammad said while every issue concerning workers’ welfare deserves serious attention, it was equally important to examine the record of those making such accusations.

Muhammad noted that Dan’iya served as Commissioner for Local Government Affairs for over three years before becoming Deputy Governor under Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and should therefore account for measures taken to address challenges facing local government workers during that period.

He recalled that many civil servants experienced difficulties under the previous administration, including complaints about delayed salaries, inadequate office facilities and lack of basic working materials, with some workers reportedly contributing personal money to buy printing paper and fuel.

According to him, the Shehu Kangiwa Secretariat experienced prolonged power outage following the breakdown of its transformer and outstanding electricity bills, a situation he said improved after the Aliyu administration addressed the debts and restored power supply.

Muhammad said from a civil servant’s perspective, the most important consideration in assessing an administration is regular payment of salaries and implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage, which he said the Aliyu administration has emphasised.

He also cited the administration’s reported earmarking of N15 billion for outstanding entitlements of retired civil servants, with N500 million allocated monthly, describing it as an important intervention for retirees if sustained.

The civil servant recalled that in 2023, the Sokoto State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Abdullahi Jungle, criticised the outgoing Tambuwal administration over alleged neglect of workers and retirees, including delayed salaries and unpaid pension and gratuity.

He said Dan’iya’s allegation of politically motivated salary withholding is serious and should be investigated if backed by credible evidence, but stressed that the ADC candidate should provide specific details to allow proper examination.

Muhammad added that allegations of politically motivated suspensions were also raised against the previous administration, and urged that the civil service should not become a political weapon, but be assessed on practical issues of salary regularity, workers’ entitlements and institutional functionality.