Court Dismisses Suit Against Sokoto ADC Leadership

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto has dismissed a suit filed by Umar Faruk challenging the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State.

The case was dismissed yesterday by Justice Ahmad Gama for lack of merit and evidence.

Faruk, a former State Chairman of the party, and others had in July filed a suit at the court alleging that the party structure in the state was hijacked by new entrants.

He had prayed the court to restore him as the substantive Chairman of the party in the state.

After listening to counsel for both parties, Justice Gama resolved the four reliefs sought by the plaintiffs in favour of the respondents.

The court held that it lacked jurisdiction to meddle in the internal affairs of a political party.

Justice Gama further explained that Faruk and others failed to exhaust the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanism before approaching the court.

He noted that the plaintiffs failed to show that their fundamental human rights were infringed upon.

Reacting to the judgement, counsel to the respondents, Suleiman Usman, SAN, described the judgement as sound and commendable.

Usman said the judge remained neutral in his decision, adding that a litigant cannot win a case without proving it with substantial evidence.

He added that the judgement has deepened the democratic system and constitutional jurisprudence in the country.