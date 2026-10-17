Contextualising INEC’s Multi-Agency Logistics Committee

By Okey Ikechukwu

Two days ago, Chairman of the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Amupitan, took the commendable step of inaugurating a multi-agency logistics committee. This is not a hurriedly cobbled Task Force, coming a few weeks before the elections; and without enough time to gain traction and really work as a focused group. This Committee has the straightforward task of ensuring timely and seamless movement of personnel, and delivery of election materials, for the 2027 general elections.

No sooner was the inauguration concluded than the Committee’s raison d’etre, the wisdom, or unwisdom, of INEC in setting it up at and whether it offers any real guarantees regarding the Commission’s impartiality and the credibility of the 2027 election became the subject of very heated conversations at as private forum in Abuja.

On the one hand were those who felt that the inauguration, coming immediately after the Commission’s Chairman went round the country on a hands-on stakeholder engagement, was proof of the man’s preparedness. On the other hand were those who, while admitting that the Chairman is being pro-active, are also simultaneously concerned that that the Commission may yet be “embarrassed” in future by desperate politicians, notwithstanding its elaborate efforts to ensure electoral best practices.

Then there was the group of those whose intervention focused on the far reaching efforts of INEC on voter education, the fact that INEC deserved ‘fair hearing’ under its new Chairman, and encouragement and close support is needed to give the Commission enough backbone to withstand whatever political pressure may yet be brought to bear on it over time.

But one thing was clear from the discussions: We are not likely to have any of the usual delays, and other factors, that otherwise disenfranchise voters. Yes, that these would be avoided if the job of this Committee is carried out the way it ought to.

The consensus was that what Nigeria needed now was a well-developed, comprehensive and efficiently deployed, logistics plan for the physical security, storage, distribution, and retrieval of election materials when, where and how needed; without let or hindrance. Thus, that the idea of bringing together the interagency and interdisciplinary expertise needed for the purpose is to ensure the optimization of the chances for positive final elections outcomes.

Separation of Powers?

To speak of separation of powers outside the well-known ecosystem of the three arms of government must sound outrightly laughable to any serious student of politics – at least of the liberal democratic tradition. Yet, here we are. We are under obligation here to make a distinction between the needs of any electoral environment and the different institutions and individuals responsible for addressing those needs and securing that environment.

It is not the duty of INEC to own an army, or command same, in order for it to carry out the not-very-simple task of preparing for, conducting or managing elections. That is the job of the police and other security agencies. These agencies are its “service providers” for the purpose of fully carrying out its duties.

Templates and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be fully conceptualized and developed in good time. Rules of Engagement must be clearly spelt out. Role-definition and ‘command structure’ for every task must be unambiguous. Simulations are needed, including joint rehearsals to build task-guided group cohesion; for everything to run smoothly in the field.

The foregoing is without prejudice to the expected activities of political mischief makers, the possibility of having compromised security personnel and sundry challenges, during the actual elections.

As was said on this page on 27 Nov 2019, under the title “INEC and Off-Season Elections”, ‘Our political parties … make no investment in the political education of their presumed members. All they plan for in the bid to get power or “win” elections is (1) compromise whoever is available to be compromised, (2) take over the space where an electoral contest is to take place, if they can, (3) terrorize or subdue INEC officials, if that is the only way to determine final election outcomes, and (4) try any other thing they think they can get away with, based on their political clout”.

The article under reference above pointed out that “…it is within this environment that poor INEC is expected to perform wonders. It is within this environment that INEC is deemed to be unilaterally capable of securing the space by itself”.

Really? Let’s get real! That means, let us look at the realities and challenges before us without blinkers and convenient sun shades.

The article of seven years ago, referenced above, asked: “Does the organization command an army, or is it just another institution of state that can only function effectively and efficiently in collaborative endeavours with security agencies? Can INEC perform the role of high priest in a room full of drunkards where, as a rule, it is a crime to be sober; or act sober? What do you expect of an electoral body saddled with the unenviable task to teaching table manners to angry and hungry bus conductors at Ojuelegba roundabout in Lagos?”

It is against this background that Amupitan’s inuaguration of the Committee in good time, for the group to become a viable team, stands out in bold relief. And, as was also said here seven years ago: “… there are those who would like to prevent it from performing its lawful duty, even when it is determined to be objective, impartial and committed to its assigned role as neutral umpire. For a regulatory agency charged with the task of moderating the political behaviour of politicians, political parties and the citizenry, INEC faces a most unenviable assignment. That is why it is always in the line of fire for both foreseen, unforeseen and even unforeseeable events; including even bad weather in Sao Tome”.

“It comes with the job, I guess”, the article surmised.

Now, back to the present.

Early logistics preparation is one way of making sure that solutions to the transport, security and terrain challenges associated with conducting elections across the country are found and applied in good time. There is good news in the fact that the Committee has a wide-spectrum human capital pool fro m which to draw, across various fields. It draws representation from correctional, aviation, security, ports and customs agencies, the Central Bank of Nigeria, transport unions and maritime workers.

Participating organizations include the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

Hear the INEC Chairman: “In seeking to address the complexities of moving men and materials across the vast and varied terrain of Nigeria, the commission opted for a multi-agency approach. The inclusion of our security and logistics experts from various arms of service underscores our resolve to treat election logistics as a matter of national priority”.

While describing logistics as one of the most critical and challenging components of election management, Amupitan emphasized the fact that technology and procedural safeguards must be supported by polling units that opened on time with the required personnel and materials. “Technology and procedural safeguards”!

The other good news is that the Committee is involved in the assessment of the total logistics requirements for the elections, in addition to the auditing the readiness of warehouses, vehicles and transport hubs, including airports and seaports.

This is one of the best approaches to making a team out of a bunch of agencies brought together by INEC for a task. This is “Headache Outsourcing” at its best. Let them be involved in determining the logistics expenditure headlines and the figures and use their requisition to provide security services during the elections. Those who would like to give us a figure of what “INEC collected for the elections” have their work cut out for them.

Why the special consideration? Because this is a special national assignment, besides their routine duties, for which they earn their monthly salaries as personnel of their various organizations. Let the Committee to identify gaps, recommend corrective measures, monitor compliance with approved plans and schedules, and address transport bottlenecks, shortages and security threats holistically.

Yet the Committee is not autonomous. Quite the contrary!

Its members are to coordinate with INEC departments and state offices. They are to formalize arrangements for secure transportation by road, air and maritime routes. They are to liaise with government agencies and transport unions to facilitate movement. And the Committee is to submit periodic reports and recommendations to the commission, while ensuring that materials reached every part of the country on schedule.

The Chairman’s call on the Committee members to be dedicated and to develop dynamic plans that would respond to changing weather, terrain and security conditions is a call for operational agility; which should be taken very seriously. His observation, that the “Nigeria’s geography, from the creeks of the Niger Delta to the arid plains of the north, demands a logistic plan that is both flexible and resilient”, is a statement of fact.

His warning, that “We must anticipate the weather, the terrain, and the security environment to ensure that no Nigerian is disenfranchised due to late arrival of materials”, should be the Committee’s mantra; because the inauguration has actually laid the foundation-in-principle for efficient preparations and credible elections.

Mandate Issues and Proof of Responsibility

The Committee is to develop a Logistics Plan, that is a comprehensive framework for the storage, distribution, and retrieval of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials. The professionals here are to bring their expertise to bear on the task, as designed by them with the assigned task in view.

The Committee is to carry out Terrain and Risk Mapping. This means identifying and mapping difficult terrains, riverine communities, and security-challenged areas. This will subsequently guide the provision of specific transportation and safety arrangements.

All said, we need well-structured Inter-Agency Coordination and Collaboration, to prevent delays and voter disenfranchisement. This Commission is not a conventional Task Force for quick fixes. It is yet another good pillar put in place, as we inch forward towards 2027.