Centre To Hold Conference On Access To Justice As 20,000 Inmates Get Pro-bono Legal Representations

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As thousands of inmates languish in different correctional centres across the country with many of them having no access to justice or legal representation, Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) is set to anchor a national dialogue on ‘Access to Justice’ in November.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Centre, Lucy James Abagi, said the two-day event will be held at the Los Angeles Event Centre, Mabushi, Abuja, to bring judges, civil society, legal practitioners, technology innovators and citizens.

The event would also combine the Access to Justice Parley with the Law for Humanity Summit under the theme: ‘Balancing Security with Fundamental Rights: Terrorism, Technology and Access to Justice’.

Abagi Centre said it has facilitated free legal representation for over 20,009 detainees and 8,552 people were released from detention without trial in 2025. The conference is expected to push for faster courts, fairer pre-trial processes and wider use of technology across Nigeria’s justice system.

The conference will explore fresh commitments on virtual court sessions, training for judges, prosecutors and investigators, and digital systems in custodial centres.

The parley would also gather national security, fundamental rights, technology and access to justice experts.

The Law for Humanity Summit, held in partnership with the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, will seek to answer the question, “Can Technology Bridge the Access to Justice Gap in Nigeria?” It will feature a Law Clinic Showcase and Innovation Seed Grants of up to $1,500 for the best university law clinic projects.

Also, the event would feature town hall, where citizens would engage judicial officers and law enforcement agencies directly. The programme includes panels on security and digital privacy, testimonies from former detainees, creative performances, and the presentation of PPDC’s Access to Justice Impact Report