Beyond the Showroom: 5 Questions Every Nigerian Car Buyer Should Ask About After-Sales

Bennett Oghifo

The showroom experience is designed to make choosing a vehicle exciting. Customers compare designs, explore technology, inspect interiors and imagine how a new car will fit into their lives. But before making a final decision, there is another side of ownership worth investigating: the support available after the vehicle leaves the showroom.

A vehicle is a machine that requires maintenance and, occasionally, repairs. The quality of the ownership experience therefore depends not only on the vehicle itself, but also on the people, parts and systems supporting it.

For Nigerian motorists, where a vehicle may be essential for daily commuting, school runs, business operations or family travel, the ability to obtain timely and dependable support matters.

Here are five questions every buyer should ask.

1. What does the warranty actually cover?

A warranty is an important part of a vehicle purchase, but its value depends on the terms.

Ask how long the warranty lasts, which components are covered, what exclusions apply and what the customer must do to remain eligible. Find out how claims are assessed and where warranty repairs can be undertaken.

Buyers should distinguish between the length of a warranty and the breadth of its coverage. A longer warranty may be valuable, but customers need to understand precisely what protection it provides.

2. How much will routine servicing cost?

Every vehicle has a maintenance schedule. Before purchasing, request details of the recommended service intervals and the likely costs of parts and labour. Some distributors provide servicing packages that cover specified maintenance during a defined period. Others require customers to pay for each service as it falls due.

Neither arrangement should be assessed on its headline description alone. Buyers should compare the duration, covered items, exclusions and conditions to determine which offers better value for their circumstances.

3. Are genuine spare parts readily available?

Parts availability can influence repair time, cost and vehicle reliability.

Ask the dealer which parts are commonly stocked, how less common components are sourced and what happens if an essential part is temporarily unavailable. It is also useful to understand whether the dealer operates a parts-distribution network and how customers can obtain assistance outside the main showroom location.

No distributor can guarantee that every component will always be available immediately. What matters is the quality of the parts-supply system and how openly customers are informed when delays occur.

4. What happens if a repair takes longer than expected?

This question is especially important for people who depend on their vehicles every day.

Some after-sales packages provide repair-time commitments or alternative transportation when a vehicle cannot be returned within a specified period. Buyers should establish whether such provisions exist, what triggers them and what conditions apply.

Carloha’s CarlohaCare 6-6-7 programme, for example, combines a six-year warranty and six years of free servicing with a seven-day repair promise, subject to the programme’s terms and conditions. The arrangement highlights a principle buyers should consider when comparing ownership packages: support should be explained in terms of specific commitments, not just general assurances.

Customers should also ask how complaints are escalated and how they will receive updates while a vehicle is undergoing repairs.

5. Is help available when the vehicle breaks down on the road?

A workshop network is only one part of after-sales support. Breakdowns can happen away from home, during a journey or in locations where reaching a service centre is inconvenient.

Ask whether roadside assistance is available, what geographical areas it covers, which services are included and whether towing or recovery is provided. Find out how to contact the assistance team and whether the service operates around the clock.

CarlohaCare Rescue is one example of a programme designed to extend assistance beyond the workshop, offering 24-hour roadside support on highways and major roads under its applicable service arrangements.

The broader point is that buyers should understand what help is available when a vehicle problem occurs outside normal service conditions.

Make after-sales part of the test drive

Consumers are increasingly familiar with comparing vehicle specifications online before visiting a showroom. The same habit should apply to after-sales support.

Request the warranty document. Obtain the servicing schedule. Ask about parts availability. Read the roadside assistance terms. Speak to existing owners where possible, and investigate how complaints are handled.

The answers may reveal meaningful differences between vehicles that appear similar in price and specification.

For distributors and dealers, this creates an opportunity to build confidence through transparency and dependable delivery. For buyers, it provides a way to evaluate the complete ownership proposition rather than making a decision based solely on appearance, technology or promotional offers.

A good vehicle should meet the customer’s needs on the road. A good ownership package should also provide a clear path to maintenance, repairs and assistance when required.

The smartest question at the showroom is therefore not only, “What comes with this car?”

It is also, “What support comes with owning it?”