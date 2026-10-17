BETA 2026: Adunni Foundation Puts Children At Centre of Basic Education Reforms 

Funmi Ogundare

The Adunni Foundation is set to convene pupils, teachers and education stakeholders to examine reforms needed to improve Nigeria’s basic education system, with a focus on learning outcomes, teachers, infrastructure, inclusion and child safety.

The 2026 Basic Education Torchbearers Awards (BETA), themed, ‘The Child at the Centre: What Must Change in Nigeria’s Basic Education?’, will hold on October 21, at Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA), Eric Moore Road, Surulere, Lagos,

It will recognise top-performing pupils in the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Adunni Foundation, Ms Motunrayo Alaka, said the event would provide a platform for stakeholders to move discussions on basic education challenges towards collective responsibility and practical action.

She said basic education should be assessed based on children’s learning experiences, knowledge acquisition and access to opportunities.

“Placing the child at the centre requires us to address learning outcomes, teachers, infrastructure, inclusion, safety and the responsibilities of every stakeholder. BETA 2026 offers an opportunity to move these concerns towards shared responsibility and action,” Alaka stated.

Speakers expected at the event include the Board Chairperson of The Adunni Foundation, Dr Yele Okeremi; Medical Director of Grachelle Multi-Specialty Hospital and Fertility Clinic, Dr Ede-Edokpolor Osazuwa; Managing Director of Speedmeals Culinary Ltd, Chef Tobias Igwe; and Miss Aanuoluwapo Ojewunmi of the Young Aerospace Professionals Initiative (YAPI).

Others are the Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Alaka, and Legal Consultant, Mr Aderemi Durojaiye. The Founder of CAST Public Relations, Mr Babajide Benson, will serve as compere.

The programme will also feature ‘Hope Nigeria Talks’, a platform designed to enable children to express their aspirations for education and the country they will inherit.

Another session, ‘Uniforms and Dreams: Careers That Serve Nigeria’, will connect pupils with professionals and expose them to career opportunities that education can provide.

According to Alaka, the initiative is designed to encourage children to envision their futures while helping them understand the role of education in achieving their ambitions and contributing to national development.

The maiden edition of BETA, held in 2025, honoured individuals and institutions whose contributions helped lay important foundations for basic education.

“The 2026 edition shifts attention to children and the changes required to improve their learning experiences and secure better opportunities for their future,” the founder said.

Anchored on the belief that education is independence, Alaka said BETA seeks to promote access to quality basic education and ensure that every child has the knowledge, skills and confidence to fulfil their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

“The initiative also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

She called on education stakeholders and members of the public to renew their commitment to placing children at the centre of decisions, policies and investments in basic education.