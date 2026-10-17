Ayrar Starr Levels Up Her Numerous Records with NFL Halftime Performance

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has already broken numerous records and her National Football League (NFL) halftime show on Sunday October 11, level up her list again. Starr opened her set with ‘Heaven Baby’ during the Philadelphia Eagles’ clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Featuring tracks from her new album, ‘Starrgirl’ released recently, the Nigerian music star paired her soulful vocals with commanding stagecraft, running through hits including ‘Santa,’ ‘Rush,’ ‘Hot Body’ and ‘Dangerous’. While the show was on, fans shared video clips online showing her renditions.

Starr has two Grammy nominations and is one of the biggest Afrobeats artistes globally, helping the genre emerge in the United States alongside Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, and Wizkid. The Nigerian singer was announced as the NFL headline performer in August.

Bringing Afrobeats into the spotlight during one of American football’s major international showcases, Starr’s appearance placed African music before an international sporting audience, reinforcing the growing connection between Afrobeats and major global entertainment circuits.

The NFL said the show formed part of a record seven halftime performances planned across its 2026 international games, spanning seven countries and four continents.

Starr performance took place during a game that delivered a last-second finish at the NFL London Game.

A day after the history making NFL halftime show, Starr announced her Starrgirl Tour, across Europe, the United Kingdom and North America. The 20 days show starts on January 20 in Cologne, Germany, heads to North America through Houston on March 18. Canada follows with Toronto on March 30. The tour ends in San Francisco on April 14.