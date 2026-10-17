APC Inaugurates 28-man Grassroot Mobilisation Movement for Niger State

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A 28-man Grassroot Mobilisation Movement for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu comprising Niger State Governor Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago and all candidates contesting various elective positions in the state has been inaugurated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Minna.

The Movement also comprised zonal coordinators for the three senatorial districts of the state and one coordinator for each of the 25 local governments in the state.

The inauguration was carried out by the North Central Zonal Coordinator of the Grassroot Mobilisation Movement, Alhaji Ibrahim Khaleel Aliyu, who tasked the coordinators to establish units in each ward and polling units in the state for the execution of their assignments.

Alhaji Aliyu also charged the coordinators to work towards recording at least 500 votes in each polling unit in the state for President Tinubu , Governor Bago and all candidates of the party in the January and February 2027 general elections.

“Our mission is to win all positions at stake from top to bottom,” Aliyu declared, insisting that “all the local government coordinators and zonal coordinators should return to their wards and polling units and mobilise at least 500 votes from every polling unit for President Tinubu and other APC candidates in the January and February 2027 elections.”

“This election is not about sitting at home, it is not about wearing flowing gowns and displaying bigmanism. It is about going to the people and convincing them of the need to vote APC from top to bottom.”

The coordinator advised those campaigning against the President and Governor Bago within the APC “to have a rethink” because “if President fails to get second term in office, many Northern governors will also fail in 2027.”

Similarly, Aliyu also warned some members of the party romancing with candidates of opposition political parties noting that “they are being watched and monitored. At the appropriate time we will take action against them.”

Inaugurating the committee, Aliyu assured the members that they would be given all the resources for them to perform their assignments.

Also speaking at the inauguration, the Special Adviser Political Matters (Zone B) to Governor Bago, Alhaji Yusuf Tagwai, described the forthcoming campaign “as a war, not a war with weapons but a war with voters’ cards.”

Tagwai told members of the Movement that “our assignment is not in Minna, you should go to your polling units, don’t stay in your homes, set up committees from ward to the state level to enable us achieve our objectives.”

Tagwai reminded the people that in the long history of Niger State no government has done better for the state like President Tinubu and Governor Bago.