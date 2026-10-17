  • Friday, 16th October, 2026

Ajax Legend de Boer Backs Arokodare Amidst Basten, Kluivert Comparisons 

Sport | 2 seconds ago

Ajax Amsterdam Legend, Frank de Boer has called for patience with Tolu Arokodare, insisting the striker deserves time to demonstrate his abilities despite comparisons with Dutch icons Marco van Basten and Patrick Kluivert.

After a difficult spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arokodare joined the Eredivisie giants during the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal that includes an option to buy.

The Nigeria international has lived up to expectations at his new club, registering seven goals and two assists in eleven appearances across all competitions, despite starting just six matches.

One of those starts came in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League encounter against HNK Hajduk Split in Croatia, where he played the full 90 minutes but was unable to add to his goals tally.

De Boer believes Ajax can get the best out of Arokodare by supplying him with crosses from the flanks, highlighting the importance of providing the striker with the right service to make an impact.

He told Ziggo Sport, via Ajax Showtime: “We are used to comparing a striker to Van Basten and Kluivert, but I have also seen a few times that he is technically gifted and that you can make very good use of him.

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