2027: Usman, Other LP Leaders Back Lagos Governorship Candidate Rotimi Odunaike

.Party says Abia State a practical example of what it stands for

Oluchi Chibuzor

The National Chairman of Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, and other national leaders have thrown their support for their Lagos State gubernatorial candidate, Rotimi Odunaike and his deputy, Lateef Adele.

Speaking in Lagos, yesterday, at the official kick off rally for the 2027 gubernatorial campaign in the state, the National Chairman, LP, Nenadi Esther Usman, said Lagosian should use Abia State as an example of what they party can do if given the opportunity come 2027.

According to her, “I would say it’s an unveiling for us to show our candidate for the next gubernatorial election which will come in 2027, and to solicit for support from the people of Lagos State. My message to them is, please look at Abia State. That is a practical example of what the Labour Party stands for. Our party has a clear-cut ideology, social justice, and equal opportunities.

“And you can see what is happening in Abia. So if the people of Lagos State want a repeat of what is happening in Abia, here in Lagos, then they need to vote for the Labour Party.

“Well, the human being comes first. The citizens of Abia come first as far as every policy that has been put in place by Governor Oti. Likewise here, if the Labour Party is given the opportunity, the citizens of Lagos, no matter what tribe, no matter their religion, creed or faith, would come first. Everything the government would do in terms of policies would be to promote, protect, and make sure that they bring support to the citizens of the state.”

For the gubernatorial candidate, Odunaike, said his manifesto is centred around four commitments: build Eko, deliver excellence, grow opportunities and leave no one behind.

Campaigning on the theme, ‘A New Lagos for All’, Odunaike said is centred around inclusive leadership, stressing that “we will build Eko. We will deliver excellence. We will grow opportunity. we will leave no one behind.

“My manifesto is around Affordable housing is a struggle for too many Lagosians. Young professionals dream of owning a home, and wonder if that dream is slipping further away. Several communities battle flooding every rainy season, not because the rain has changed, but because our infrastructure has not kept pace with our growth.

“Too many homes cannot rely on clean water from the tap. Too many businesses cannot rely on dependable electricity. Too many healthcare facilities are under pressure, and too many schools need renewed infrastructure.

“The child in Makoko deserves opportunity. The trader in Mile 12 deserves dignity. The fisherman in Badagry deserves investment. The farmer in Epe deserves infrastructure. The family in Ikorodu deserves reliable transport. Our elderly deserve security. Women deserve equity and equality of opportunity. Persons living with disabilities deserve inclusion. No one should be left behind simply because of where they live, or where.”

For the Chairman, Labour Party Lagos State, Bamishe Adebayo, the journey after 2023 has taught them a lesson.

According to him, “But the journey after 2023 has also taught us lessons of unity, of internal democracy, of discipline, and of why we must organize better than ever before.

“Why we are here today: As we approach 2027, Lagos cannot afford to go backwards. Our party is repositioned, more united, and more determined to offer a credible, people-centred alternative government.”