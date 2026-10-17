2027: Kwara ADC Promises to Tackle Insecurity, Food Security If Formed Govt

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kwara State has said that it would embark on intensive intelligence gathering, deployment of technology and improved support for conventional security among the residents of the state so as to return the state into her original status of ‘State of Harmony’ if it forms government of the state come 2027.



The party also said that the administration would develop agricultural potential of the state so as to ensure affordable food for all and sundry.



The governorship candidate of the ADC in the state, Hon. Zakari Mohammed, made the promises in Ilorin yesterday while addressing journalists on the sidelines of his governorship ambition in the state.

Mohammed, a former member of the House of Representatives representing Baruten/Kaiama Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2019, stressed that security remained fundamental to development, warning that the rising insecurity in parts of the state could undermine farming activities, economic growth and residents’ livelihoods.

“No meaningful development takes place without security,” he said, outlining his proposed approach to tackling insecurity in the state.

According to him, his administration would prioritise community-based intelligence gathering, the deployment of technology and improved support for conventional security agencies to strengthen the protection of lives and property.

He also called for greater collaboration between residents and security agencies, urging members of the public to report suspicious activities to relevant authorities.

Mohammed, who served in the National Assembly for eight years, said Kwara needed a comprehensive development strategy that would address the peculiar challenges facing its northern, central and southern senatorial districts.

He identified agriculture as a critical sector requiring urgent attention, noting that several communities in the state depended on farming for their livelihoods.

The ADC candidate argued that improving agricultural productivity and supporting farmers would help address food insecurity and reduce the cost of living.

He criticised the economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led governments at the federal and state levels, accusing them of placing additional financial burdens on households through taxation and other economic measures.

Mohammed maintained that government should adopt policies that would make food more affordable, citing agricultural subsidies in some countries as examples of interventions that could help reduce production costs and improve food availability.

He also highlighted education and healthcare as important areas that required sustained investment, stressing the need to expand opportunities for residents and improve access to essential services.

On political leadership, the former lawmaker urged voters to assess candidates based on their programmes, competence and capacity to deliver, rather than sentiments or political affiliations.

He challenged political parties and their candidates to explain how they intended to address the challenges confronting the people instead of relying solely on campaign promises.

Mohammed further said the ADC was committed to implementing its manifesto, insisting that candidates elected on the party’s platform would be expected to operate within its policy framework.

He expressed confidence that a government focused on security, agriculture, education, healthcare and economic relief could improve the living conditions of residents across the State.