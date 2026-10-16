PTDF Reaffirms Continuous Funding For Research Projects in Varsities 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

The Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Prof. Shua’ibu Shehu Aliyu, has reiterated the Fund’s commitment to strengthening research, innovation and human capital development in Nigerian universities.

The secretary said the PTDF seeks not only to support academic excellence but also to promote researches that address real national and industry challenges.

Prof Aliyu, who made this assertion at the University of Benin, Benin City, during PDTF Professional Chair in Renewable Energy: Close Out ceremony on Thursday, noted that as Nigeria’s energy landscape continues to evolve, there is a growing need for research institutions to develop practical and commercially viable solutions in renewable energy and other emerging technologies.

Aliyu, who was represented at the occasion by Ereh Iyalla, Head Gas Division, PTDF, asserted that the seminar theme – Agrowaste to Fuel: Biodiesel Development, Opportunities and Challenges for Youth Employment to the 21st Century – was timely and highly relevant to Nigeria’s quest for sustainable energy, environmental protection, economic diversification and youth employment.

The paper was delivered by Chairholder, Prof. Kensington Obahiagbaon.

Aliyu noted that: “The focus on converting agricultural waste into biodiesel demonstrates the potential of research and innovation to transform challenges into opportunities. Beyond providing an alternative energy source, such innovations can support waste management, entrepreneurship, local technology development and employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

He stated further that: “As Nigeria’s energy landscape ontinues to evolve, there is a growing need for research institutions to develop practical and commercially viable solutions in renewable energy and other emerging technologies.

“We therefore encourage researchers to ensure that reseach outcome move beyond academic publications to technology development, demonstration, industry adoption and commercialization.”

Prof Obahiagbaon, a professor of chemical engineering, in his presentation, noted that the global dependence on fossil diesel has created twin problems of gas emissions and energy insecurity.

According to him, global energy crisis, climate change, and waste management burden have made agro-waste to fuel a critical pathway for the 21st century, adding that using agro-waste as biodiesel feedstock is a core principle of the circular economy. “It converts a liability into an asset: waste becomes fuel, and waste management becomes a revenue stream.”

Speaking on the challenges and future direction of biodiesel development in Nigeria, Obahiagbaon said feedstock availability and cost, ensuring a stable and affordable supply remain crucial.

He advocated the development of sustainable standard for biodiesel production.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Prof. Edoba Omoregie (SAN), in his opening remarks, noted that in the past six years of your existence of the chair, it has proven to be a start-up for the institution.

“We will continue to partner with graduates in every field of study.”

According to him, everyone knows the importance of renewable energy.

“We are involved in this effort to try to draw attention to renewable energy as a major finding source of energy. Because of the problem of climate change, we know that it is worth looking at renewable energy sources to be able to mitigate the impact of climate change.”