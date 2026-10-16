OPay Named Digital Bank and Financial Inclusion Leader at BAFI 2026

Sunday Ehigiator





OPay, a leading digital bank in Nigeria, has won two prestigious awards at the 14th BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2026, taking home the titles of Digital Bank of the Year and Financial Inclusion Leader of the Year.

The awards ceremony, held on 9 October 2026 at the Civic Centre, Lagos, recognised OPay’s impact in advancing digital financial services and expanding access to formal financial services for Nigerians.

The dual recognition reflects OPay’s commitment to delivering accessible, reliable, secure and convenient financial services through technology.

With tens of millions of users and over a million merchants and businesses supported, OPay continues to play a significant role in Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem.

Beyond its digital reach, OPay provides a range of financial services through mobile, USSD, cards, wallets and agency banking channels.

This multi-channel approach helps address barriers to financial access, particularly for underserved communities, while supporting individuals, small businesses and merchants with everyday financial transactions.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer of OPay, Dotun Adekunle, said: “I commend BusinessDay for its longstanding commitment to recognising excellence in Nigeria’s financial services sector. These awards reaffirm our focus on delivering reliable and secure services that create real value for Nigerians. Our services are Okay, our people are Okay, and OPay is Okay.”

The recognition builds on OPay’s efforts to advance financial inclusion through technology.

Its nationwide network of merchants and agents helps connect more people and businesses to digital financial services, supporting greater participation in the formal financial system.

As OPay continues to strengthen its services, the company remains focused on putting customers first, building trust and delivering innovative solutions that make every day financial activities simpler and more accessible.