TETFund Enlists DICON Institute as Beneficiary, Annual Allocation from 2027

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has enlisted the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Institute of Technology as a beneficiary institution, with annual allocations to commence in 2027.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed this on Monday during a visit by the Director-General of DICON, Maj-Gen. Babatunde Alaya, and his delegation to the Fund’s headquarters in Abuja.

Echono said the approval was granted by TETFund’s Board of Trustees at its meeting held last week.

“Effectively, they are now members of the TETFund family, and from 2027, they will begin to receive annual allocations from TETFund,” Echono said.

He said DICON will be eligible for various intervention lines including infrastructure, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), staff development, research and innovation.

He advised the Institute to appoint qualified desk officers with relevant expertise to coordinate applications, prepare proposals, monitor projects and ensure compliance with the Fund’s guidelines.

Echono underscored the importance of DICON’s technical programmes, particularly Welding and Fabrication Technology and Mechatronics Engineering Technology, saying Nigeria needs to strengthen technical manpower to reduce dependence on foreign expertise and improve local manufacturing capacity.

“Technology has become so advanced that you can programme your entire welding scheme, and the equipment can carry out the cutting and other processes, helping you accomplish a lot within a short time,” he said.

He encouraged DICON to participate in TETFair, the Fund’s national exhibition of research, innovation and manufacturing scheduled for November, and expressed readiness to collaborate on research and innovation in defence and security.

Echono added that DICON could nominate a qualified researcher to participate in TETFund’s national research grant and monitoring committee which covers thematic areas including military and defence.

Earlier, Maj-Gen. Alaya said the visit was to brief TETFund on progress made and seek guidance on addressing take-off requirements following enlistment.

“The institute was established to address Nigeria’s critical need for skilled technical manpower in manufacturing, engineering, applied sciences and allied fields,” Alaya said.

He said the institute has been formally classified as a federal polytechnic, with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) approving six National Diploma programmes – Welding and Fabrication Technology, Foundry Technology, Computer Science, Science Laboratory Technology, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, and Mechatronics Engineering Technology.

According to him, admissions are open across the six programmes with an approved capacity of about 960 students.

Alaya said basic infrastructure including classrooms, male and female hostels, laboratories and library are on ground, but the institute requires additional facilities and specialised equipment for effective practical training.

“We have some structures on the ground, such as classroom infrastructure, hostels for both male and female students, laboratories, a library and so on. However, we still need to move beyond what is on the ground,” he said.

He listed immediate needs to include modern welding simulators, computing and networking facilities, and specialised mechatronics laboratories, adding that management will develop a phased institutional development plan with clearly defined costs, timelines and measurable outcomes.

“We seek your guidance on the appropriate mechanism for addressing DICON Institute of Technology’s take-off and early-stage development needs, including any necessary role of the Federal Ministry of Education or other competent authorities,” he said.

He assured TETFund of accountability and commitment to building a credible institution capable of producing technically competent graduates for Nigeria’s industrial and defence industrial development.