Schools Chase Brand-new Bus Jackpot at 2nd Pan African School Games 

No fewer than 400 student-athletes are expected to converge on James Hope College, Lagos, from 16 to 18 October for the second edition of the Pan African School Games, with a brand-new school bus sponsored by Mikano Changan Motors among the top prizes on offer.

The three-day competition will bring together young athletes from schools across Nigeria, building on the success of the inaugural edition hosted by British International School (BIS), Lagos.

The Games will feature athletics, swimming and football competitions across the U-11, U-13 and U-15 age categories. Athletics and swimming will each comprise 30 events, while participating schools will compete for honours in football.

Driven by Seun Akinbohun, Busola Tejumola, and Aderoju Ope-Ajayi, the Pan African School Games was established to go beyond conventional school sports by creating opportunities that combine athletic excellence, education, career development, and cultural exchange.

According to the organisers, the event provides a platform for promising young athletes to showcase their talents before scouts, agents, and educational institutions, potentially opening pathways to international scholarships and academic opportunities.

A major highlight of this year’s edition is the evolution of the competition’s identity from the Africa School Games to the Pan African School Games.

According to the organisers, the rebranding reflects their vision of transforming the Games into a truly continental platform dedicated to youth development through sport.

The new identity reinforces their commitment to creating an African-owned platform where young athletes can compete, build lasting friendships, and gain access to opportunities capable of shaping their sporting and academic futures.

The inaugural edition attracted 11 schools and more than 300 student-athletes.

This year’s event is expected to record even greater participation while maintaining high standards in competition, athlete welfare, event management, and technical delivery.