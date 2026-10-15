Nigerian Navy’s Special Intervention Project Targets Safety, Dignity of Lagos Pupils

Victoria Ojiako

The Nigerian Navy has commissioned a perimeter fence at Omolaiye Community Primary School in Agbede, Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, as part of a special intervention initiative aimed at protecting pupils, safeguarding school property and providing a secure environment for learning.

The project, facilitated by Rear Admiral Adedotun Olukayode Ayo Vaughan, Director of the Presidential Communication Command and Control Centre in the Office of the National Security Adviser, was executed under the Chief of the Naval Staff’s Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme and commissioned on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ayo Vaughan described the project as more than the completion of a physical structure, saying it represented an investment in the safety, dignity and future of the pupils.

He maintained that every child deserved an environment where learning could take place without unnecessary security concerns.

Explaining the rationale behind the intervention, he said the perimeter fence was intended to restrict unauthorised access to the school and reduce incidents of theft and burglary.

He noted that the loss of essential school property, including chairs, ceiling fans and other facilities, could disrupt learning and place additional financial pressure on school authorities.

According to him, providing a physical barrier around the premises would help address these concerns and create a more secure environment for both pupils and teachers.

He explained that the Chief of the Naval Staff introduced the Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme in 2024 to strengthen civil-military relations and encourage senior naval officers to contribute to community development through targeted projects.

Ayo Vaughan expressed appreciation to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, for sustaining the initiative and providing a platform through which naval officers could support projects with direct benefits to the public.

He said the initiative demonstrated how cooperation between security institutions and local communities could help address challenges that might otherwise affect the delivery of essential public services.

Representing the Chief of the Naval Staff at the commissioning, Rear Admiral Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga said the project reflected the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to contributing to the safety and development of communities beyond its traditional security responsibilities.

Oguntuga conveyed the naval chief’s goodwill message and congratulated the school and the host community on the completion of the project.

He said a secure school environment was essential to effective teaching and learning, noting that the fence would help prevent unauthorised entry into the school premises and protect pupils, teachers and school property.

According to him, the project was part of broader efforts to promote civil-military cooperation by identifying the needs of host communities and providing practical solutions that benefit residents.

He stressed that security and development were closely linked, adding that initiatives such as the perimeter fence could contribute to a safer environment for children and encourage greater confidence in the school system.

The naval representative urged the school management, community leaders and other stakeholders to take responsibility for maintaining the facility to ensure its continued usefulness.

He also commended Ayo Vaughan for identifying the security challenges facing the school and facilitating the project through the intervention scheme.

The project facilitator acknowledged the contributions of the Education Secretary, Alhaji Olumebo Taiwo Abiodun; the Head Teacher of Omolaiye Community Primary School, Mrs Kande Oyinleye; the Baale of Omolaiye Community, Alhaji Chief S.A. Balogun Agbaje; and other community leaders and stakeholders who supported the project.

Their involvement, he said, reflected the importance of collaboration among security agencies, education authorities and community representatives in identifying local needs and delivering interventions.

The presence of school officials, community representatives, teachers, pupils and residents at the commissioning underscored the importance of the project to the immediate community.

For the school, the perimeter fence is expected to provide an additional layer of protection for its premises and facilities, while giving school authorities greater control over access to the compound.

The intervention also highlights the role of community-based projects in supporting educational infrastructure, particularly where protecting school property is necessary for the effective use of available resources.

The ceremony was attended by several senior naval officers and community leaders, including Rear Admiral Adedotun Olukayode Ayo Vaughan; Rear Admiral Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, who represented the Chief of the Naval Staff; and Rear Admiral Nnamdi Ekwom, Chief Staff Officer of the Western Naval Command.

Also present were the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship QUORRA; Prince Osibajo Adebola Zahaeus, the community leader; Alhaji Salahudeen Adeshina, Chairman of the School-Based Management Committee; Alhaji Chief S.A. Balogun Agbaje, the Baale of Omolaiye Community; Alhaji Olumebo Taiwo Abiodun, the Education Secretary; and Mrs Kande Oyinleye, the school’s head teacher.

Other attendees included teachers, residents and stakeholders who witnessed the handover of the facility.

The inauguration formed part of the Nigerian Navy’s continuing engagement with host communities through the Chief of the Naval Staff’s Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme.

The Navy reiterated its commitment to working with communities to promote peace, security and development, while stakeholders were urged to protect the newly commissioned fence and sustain the cooperation that made the project possible.