Expert Set to Reposition African Media for International Diplomacy

Founder and Chief Executive, Media Diplomacy Studies (MDS), Dr. Abang Mkpe, has emphasised the importance of African nations taking greater responsibility for communicating their own histories, realities, achievements and aspirations to the international community, rather than allowing external representations to dominate global perceptions about Africa.

This is contained in his book, titled: ‘Weapons of Mass Manipulation: State Media, Global Influence and the New Diplomacy of Power’, scheduled for launch next month in Abuja, alongside the inaugural Annual Diplomacy Day.

Discussing the idea of the book launch with the High Commissioner of the Republic of Botswana to Nigeria, Philda Nani Kereng, the author had an engaging diplomatic conversation with the high commissioner about Africa’s place in the evolving international information and diplomatic order.

The discussion centered on the need for deliberate public policy, sustained institutional investment and technological capacity-building to reposition African state media as credible instruments of international diplomacy.

Pleased with the contents of the book and the philosophy behind it, Kereng underscored the importance of equipping national media institutions with the professional expertise, technological infrastructure and strategic capabilities necessary to communicate Africa’s perspectives effectively and respond to misleading international narratives.