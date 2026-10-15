Dangote Vows to Prioritise People with N50,000 and Below in Refinery IPO

• Says offer, an opportunity for Nigerians to own stake in landmark industrial enterprise

Peter Uzoho





President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring broad-based participation in the Dangote Refinery Initial Public Offering (IPO), announcing that investors applying with N50,000 and below will receive priority consideration as the company seeks to democratise ownership of one of Africa’s most significant industrial assets.

Dangote made the declaration during the final leg of the nationwide IPO roadshow held in Port Harcourt, where investors, financial market experts, business leaders, and other stakeholders gathered to discuss the investment opportunity and its implications for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Dangote emphasised that the IPO should be viewed not merely as an investment opportunity, but as a chance for Nigerians to become shareholders in a landmark enterprise that is reshaping the country’s industrial landscape.

“We will prioritise people with N50,000 and below,” Dangote stated, underscoring the group’s determination to make the offering accessible to small and medium-scale investors across the country.

He stated that while international and African investors had already committed substantial capital to the refinery, the IPO now offered Nigerians a rare opportunity to participate directly in the ownership of a world-class industrial project built on Nigerian soil.

According to him, investing in the refinery goes beyond financial returns, it represents a vote of confidence in Nigeria’s future, institutional development, corporate governance standards, and industrial capacity.

A statement by the group quoted Dangote as saying, “African investors have invested in this refinery. Now it is time for Nigerians to invest in themselves and participate in a project that is creating value, jobs and opportunities for generations to come.”

Dangote also encouraged prospective shareholders to adopt a long-term investment perspective, stating that participation in the IPO presents a pathway to wealth creation, portfolio diversification, and increased public engagement with the capital market.

He added that wider participation in the stock market would deepen financial literacy, promote a savings and investment culture, and enable more Nigerians to better understand how businesses create value and contribute to economic growth.

The roadshow also featured insightful presentations from leading economists and market analysts on the refinery’s economic significance and the broader opportunities associated with the public offering.

Renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Advisory, Bismarck Rewane, highlighted the enormous economic potential of the South-south region and stressed the need to convert the area’s resource endowment into sustainable prosperity, infrastructure development, and improved living standards.

Rewane stated that the IPO presented an opportunity to deepen Nigeria’s capital market by encouraging citizens to participate actively in wealth creation.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, outlined the refinery’s far-reaching impact on economic diversification, domestic value addition, energy security, capital formation, and employment generation.

According to Yusuf, the refinery represents far more than a petroleum-processing facility, as it serves as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, packaging, manufacturing, logistics, and other downstream industries.

He emphasised that policy consistency, regulatory stability, and sustained stakeholder engagement were critical to maintaining investor confidence and attracting long-term capital into Nigeria’s industrial sector.

Speaking on the investment outlook, stakeholders urged prospective investors to consider the company’s operational performance, valuation metrics, and long-term fundamentals when evaluating the offer.

Yusuf also described the refinery as a major example of domestic value addition, stating that its extensive local content and industrial linkages would significantly amplify its contribution to the Nigerian economy.

Discussions at the event highlighted the importance of sound monetary policy, affordable financing, and a predictable business environment in supporting investment-led growth and industrial expansion.

The Port Harcourt engagement was particularly significant for the South-south region, with legal luminary and business leader, Paul Usoro, expressing satisfaction at the level of participation from investors across the region.

“My joy is to see the South-south well represented,” Usoro said, stressing the importance of ensuring that investors from the region take advantage of the opportunity presented by the IPO.

The event marked the final stop of the nationwide IPO roadshow, concluding a series of engagements designed to deepen public awareness and expand participation in what is widely regarded as one of the most significant capital market offerings in Nigeria’s history.

For Dangote Group, the objective remains clear: to provide Nigerians from all backgrounds with an opportunity to participate in the ownership of a transformative industrial enterprise while contributing to economic growth, employment generation, and national development.