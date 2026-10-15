BIC Recognised for Decade-long Brand Legacy

BIC Nigeria has received two major honors at the 2026 Edge Awards, winning the Edge Outstanding Legacy Brand Award of the Decade (Corporate) and the Edge Outstanding Legacy Brand Award (Shaving Razor).

The awards, presented at Marketing Edge’s Edge Awards Night on Friday, September 25, in Lagos, recognize the brand’s sustained equity and performance in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods sector over the past decade, alongside the continued relevance of its shaving razor brand to Nigerian consumers.

The double recognition reflects the longevity of BIC in Nigeria and the trust its brands have earned across generations of consumers. It also highlights the company’s focus on delivering products that meet everyday needs while evolving with changing consumer expectations.

“We are proud of these awards and thankful to Marketing Edge,” said Anthony Amahwe, General Manager, BIC Nigeria. “For us, a legacy is built through the trust people place in our products, day after day. These awards are a reflection of the work of our teams and partners, as well as the loyalty of consumers who have made BIC part of their everyday lives. They encourage us to keep building brands that remain relevant to consumers and the changing needs of the market.”