Abiodun Moves to Upgrade Cooperative College, Cites Over N1bn in Small Business Loans

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced plans to upgrade the Ogun State Cooperative College to award National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) qualifications, while disclosing his administration has disbursed more than N1 billion in loans to cooperatives, artisans, traders and small business owners.

Abiodun said the initiative was aimed at strengthening cooperative institutions, developing professional manpower and expanding access to finance for grassroots enterprises.

The governor made this known on Wednesday at the 2026 International Day of Cooperatives celebration, organised by the Ogun State Cooperative Federation Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives in Ijebu-Ode.

He said preparations were underway to improve the college’s infrastructure and academic capacity, positioning it to provide professional training in cooperative management.

“Preparations are advancing for infrastructure improvement at the Ogun State Cooperative College to position it to award National Diploma and Higher National Diploma qualifications,” the governor said.

“Our objective is to prepare skilled professionals who can manage institutions, assess risks and protect members.”

Abiodun disclosed that more than N500 million had been disbursed to cooperative societies through the Ogun State Cooperative Federation under the government’s revolving loan scheme, while another N500 million had been provided through the Oko ‘Owo’ Irinse Dapo Soft Loan Initiative to support artisans, traders and small business owners across the state’s 20 local government areas.

He said the interventions were part of his administration’s efforts to improve access to affordable financing, strengthen small businesses and promote inclusive economic growth.

The governor also pledged to provide land for cooperative societies to undertake agricultural production and housing projects, noting that the initiative would create additional economic opportunities, improve food security and support access to affordable housing.

He said cooperative societies remained important instruments of economic development because they enable members to pool resources, access financing and undertake productive ventures that might otherwise be beyond their individual capacities.

Abiodun urged cooperative members to uphold accountability, unity and sustainable business practices to ensure that the benefits of government support reached the intended beneficiaries.

The governor also highlighted emerging investment opportunities in Ogun East, saying the discovery of significant crude oil deposits in Ogun Waterside, Ijebu North-East and Odogbolu local government areas could expand the state’s economic prospects.

He further described the proposed Ogun Deep Seaport as a major development project expected to attract investment, stimulate commercial activities and create employment opportunities when completed.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Ademola Balogun, disclosed that Ogun State had about 14,700 registered cooperative organisations contributing to economic and social development across the state.

Balogun said cooperatives played a critical role beyond providing financial assistance to members, noting that they also fostered unity, enterprise development and collective action at the grassroots.

He commended the governor for the revolving loan support and urged beneficiaries to utilise the funds judiciously to expand their businesses and strengthen the cooperative movement.

The President of the Ogun State Cooperative Federation, Alhaji Wasiu Olaleye, also commended the state government’s support, describing the ₦500 million revolving loan as an important intervention for financing members’ economic activities.

Olaleye called for the upgrading of the Cooperative College at Shasha, Iperu-Remo, into an institution offering ND and HND programmes, saying the move would help address manpower needs in the sector and expose trainees to modern cooperative management practices.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, represented by his Special Assistant on Cooperatives, Mr Victor Oyegoke, commended the state government’s support for cooperative development.

He said the federal government was also engaging cooperative societies to extend development initiatives to grassroots communities by supporting members involved in agriculture and small-scale businesses.