W’Bank-assisted HOPE-GOV Program Begins Capacity-building Workshop for States to Strengthen Budget Planning, Execution

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The World Bank-assisted HOPE Governance Program (HOPE-GOV) is set to commence a month-long technical capacity-building workshop to strengthen budget planning and execution for basic education and primary healthcare in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The workshop is part of the federal government’s broader efforts under HOPE-GOV Program to reinforce governance, planning, budgeting, institutional capacity and accountability in the delivery of basic education and primary healthcare services.

The workshop begins today (Monday) through November 4, 2026 in Abuja, with participating states engaging in four batches.

The technical engagement is designed to provide practical support to states in aligning their Primary Healthcare Annual Operational Plans (AOPs), Basic Education Annual Consolidated Workplans (ACWPs), and 2027 financial-year budgets with the requirements of Disbursement Linked Indicator 2 (DLI 2) under the HOPE-GOV Program.

The workshop will focus on improving the capacity of state institutions in key areas of public financial management and results-based planning, including the application of the National Chart of Accounts, program-based budgeting, project prioritisation, costing, mapping and geo-tagging, as well as aligning sector plans with approved budget ceilings.

Participants will also examine state-specific planning and budgeting challenges and develop practical, implementable solutions to improve the quality, credibility and execution of budgets for basic education and primary healthcare.

Communications Officer, HOPE-GOV Program, Joe Mutah said the strategic engagement will bring together permanent secretaries responsible for budget and planning, executive secretaries of state primary health care development agencies, and chairmen/executive secretaries of state Universal Basic Education Boards, alongside directors of budget, budget officers responsible for education and primary healthcare, and HOPE-GOV state focal persons.

The workshop is part of the federal government’s broader efforts under HOPE-GOV Program to reinforce governance, planning, budgeting, institutional capacity and accountability in the delivery of basic education and primary healthcare services.

Domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the HOPE-GOV Program is conceived to address governance constraints affecting the delivery of critical human capital services, with particular emphasis on basic education and primary healthcare.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, has arrived Bangkok, Thailand, ahead of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group, where he will lead Nigeria’s delegation, the Ministry of Finance confirmed on Sunday.

The meetings which hold between October 12 and 18 bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners and other global economic decision makers to discuss global economic developments, financing priorities and strategies for sustainable growth.

For Nigeria, the meetings come amid ongoing efforts to strengthen macroeconomic stability, attract investment and ensure that economic reforms translate into productive activities, expanded business opportunities and jobs.

Oyedele’s participation provides an opportunity for Nigeria to engage with international financial institutions and development partners on issues relevant to the country’s economic priorities and its place in the global economy.