Toxic Pesticide Residues in Beans: NAFDAC Raises the Alarm, Reiterates Ban on Chemicals

Sunday Ehigiator

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over pesticide residues exceeding safe limits in beans, warning farmers against the misuse of agrochemicals while reaffirming its ban on pesticides containing paraquat, chlorpyrifos and atrazine.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, raised the concerns over the weekend in Lagos, saying a recent market study on beans detected residues of pyrethroids and dimethoates above permissible levels.

She warned that the improper application of pesticides could compromise food safety and expose consumers to harmful chemical residues.

“Although NAFDAC does not oversee raw agricultural products, it frequently monitors them to track pesticide usage. A recent market study on beans revealed pesticide residues, specifically pyrethroids and dimethoates, exceeding safe limits,” she said.

Adeyeye stressed that farmers must comply with internationally established standards for pesticide application, noting that approved chemicals could also pose health risks when used incorrectly.

“There are international levels that have been indicated for all pesticides, but if somebody uses it illegally, the more you use, the better. That is misuse. Because the level that is supposed to be used has already been set by international bodies,” she said.

The NAFDAC boss also cautioned against using dimethoate to preserve beans after harvest, particularly to prevent weevil infestation.

“While dimethoates are globally accepted for treating crops in the field, it is neither approved nor effective for post-harvest preservation of beans from weevils,” she said.

On the regulation of pesticides, Adeyeye reaffirmed that the phase-out periods for banned chemicals under the agency’s completed regulatory measures ended on January 1, 2026.

She said products containing paraquat, chlorpyrifos and atrazine could no longer legally be manufactured, imported, distributed, sold or used in Nigeria.

“As of January 1, 2026, all applicable phase-out periods under NAFDAC’s completed regulatory measures have ended. Phase-out periods are periods where we gave for each pesticide that we wanted to ban, to phase them out slowly from the market, so that farmers will not be adversely affected,” she said.

According to her, despite the expiration of the phase-out periods, the agency’s surveillance and enforcement operations continue to uncover products containing banned active ingredients in circulation.

“These products that have been banned can no longer be manufactured, imported, distributed, sold, or used in Nigeria. These include products containing active ingredients such as paraquats, chlorpyrifos, and atrazine, among others.

“Despite the completion of the phase-out period and the full prohibition of paraquat, atrazine, and others, NAFDAC surveillance and enforcement activities continue to uncover products containing the banned actives in circulation,” she said.

Adeyeye attributed the continued circulation of the prohibited products to illegal importation, unauthorised local production and distribution.

She said NAFDAC was strengthening collaboration with relevant government institutions, ministries, departments and agencies, as well as law enforcement authorities, to improve information sharing, detect illegal pesticides and intensify market surveillance.

The agency, she added, would identify and seize prohibited products and take appropriate enforcement action against individuals and businesses found violating pesticide regulations.

“No business interest or desire for profit will justify the illegal importation, distribution or sale of banned or non-compliant pesticides. NAFDAC will work with relevant authorities to identify, seize and remove illegal products from the market and take appropriate enforcement action against those who violate Nigeria’s pesticide regulation,” she said.

Adeyeye also disclosed that the agency had restricted the distribution of the 100-millilitre pack of dichlorvos, prohibiting its importation, manufacture and open-market sale following concerns about its misuse.

She said the pack size had been linked to suicide cases, while other pack sizes remained subject to applicable regulatory controls.

The NAFDAC chief urged farmers to observe approved pesticide application guidelines and avoid using chemicals for purposes outside their authorised applications.

She said adherence to international best practices was essential to protecting consumers, improving food safety and preventing the circulation of agricultural products containing unsafe levels of pesticide residues.