Ardova-Led Consortium to Drive New Era in Nigeria’s CNG Market

Ayodeji Ake

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) business landscape in Nigeria is about to witness a major revolution following the agreement by a consortium led by Ardova Plc to acquire Powergas Global Investments Nigeria Limited and Powergas Ebedei Limited, together known as Powergas.

Powergas, one of Africa’s largest CNG producers and virtual pipeline distributors, was founded in 2013 by the Clean Energy Group. It pioneered its model of taking natural gas beyond the pipeline, supplying natural gas to industrial and power customers through compression facilities and virtual pipeline networks, enabling delivery beyond the fixed pipeline grid. The acquisition represents a strategic step by Ardova Plc to strengthen its position in Nigeria’s evolving CNG market and expand its footprint in the country’s gas and energy sector.

Why Now

Nigeria holds Africa’s largest proven gas reserves and faces mounting pressure to monetise them. Transport costs have pushed fleet operators towards alternatives, and CNG delivers a step-change in cost per kilometre. Gas conversion is national policy under the Decade of Gas. The pace of investment across the sector and the wider economy has been occasioned by the business-friendly policy direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under which demand, policy and economics have aligned.

The Assymetry

Powergas spent a decade building compression and virtual pipeline capacity a new entrant could not replicate quickly. Ardova built its retail network over six decades. Neither is easily assembled; together they are difficult to compete against.

Near-term value. Industrial gas generates revenue from day one on an established customer base. Mobility builds on sites Ardova already owns, in locations that already carry traffic — a materially lower cost of entry than greenfield development. Target: 100 CNG stations within 24 months, with substantially more to follow.

The partner of choice for upstream. Producers holding associated, stranded or flared gas gain a counterparty with compression capacity, national logistics, terminals, shipping and a customer base at the end of the chain — across natural gas, LPG and, in time, LNG. Ardova will invest in compression across Nigeria’s viable production corridors, creating the offtake that makes monetisation commercially viable rather than merely technically possible.

Beyond Nigeria

West Africa, where the same economics apply and infrastructure is thinner and LNG as the natural extension of an integrated gas platform.

What this acquisition makes Ardova Plc

An integrated energy infrastructure company earning across industrial gas, mobility, LPG, fuels, lubricants, aviation, terminals and shipping — diversified across the transition rather than exposed to one side of it.

Ardova Plc brings a national distribution network, deep customer relationships and the ability to invest for the long term. It further plans to deploy CNG infrastructure across its retail network and is targeting 100 CNG refuelling sites nationwide within 24 months, expanding access to gas for commercial fleets and motorists while supporting Nigeria’s drive to increase domestic gas utilisation.

The Executive Chairman of Ardova Plc, Dr. AbdulWasiu Sowami, does not announce himself. In nearly three decades in Nigerian energy, he has built Prudent Energy into Ardova Plc and its group entities — spanning retail and distribution, terminals, shipping, logistics, aviation fuel, LPG, renewables and now natural gas, largely without the noise that usually accompanies transactions of this scale.

What appears opportunistic is sequential. Each acquisition has extended the reach of the last, and the outline of an integrated energy infrastructure company has been forming for years, one asset at a time. Those who have worked with him describe the same combination: focus, passion and integrity.

Commenting on the acquisition of Powergas, Sowami said: “Nigeria’s next era of energy development will be built on gas, and it will be built at scale. Powergas has built the compression backbone required to take natural gas beyond the conventional pipeline grid.”

The acquisition is therefore seen as a platform, not a purchase. The acquisition creates Nigeria’s first vertically integrated gas platform from compression at source to the vehicle at the forecourt. Today, no other operator holds both ends of that chain.