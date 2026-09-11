  • Friday, 11th September, 2026

Family Seeks Financial Support for Cancer Patient

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Ayodeji Ake

The family of David Inegbejie, a father, husband, and brother who is battling cancer, has appealed to Nigerians and compassionate individuals for financial assistance to enable him to continue his treatment.

According to the family, Inegbejie’s health crisis began with what initially appeared to be an ordinary pain. However, medical tests later confirmed that he had cancer, turning his life and that of his family upside down.

For the past months, he has undergone chemotherapy, medical examinations, scans, and other treatments, with mounting hospital bills placing significant financial pressure on the family.

The family said doctors have indicated that there is still a chance for Inegbejie to overcome the illness, but the cost of treatment remains a major challenge.

They are seeking donations to help cover chemotherapy, medications, hospital bills, scans, and X-ray treatment.

The family appealed for support, saying even donations of N1,000, N5,000 or N10,000 could contribute towards sustaining his treatment and giving him hope.

Those unable to make financial contributions were urged to share the appeal with others who may be able to assist.

Donations can be made to: Account Name: Inegbejie Samson U, 3093618336, First Bank.

For enquiries and further assistance, the public can call +234 802 148 3852.

The family described Inegbejie as a father, husband, son, brother, and friend who remains determined to fight the disease, and appealed to the public to support him through the difficult period.

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