CSO Petitions NASS over NIOMCO-Premium Steel Deal

A civil society organisation, Public Accountability and Transparency International, has petitioned the House of Representatives over the Sub-Lease and Operation Agreement between the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO)and Premium Steel and Mines Limited.

The petition, dated August 20, 2026, prompted the House Committee on Steel Development chaired by Hon. Zainab Gimba, to commence a preliminary investigation into the transaction and other procurement matters involving the Federal Ministry of Steel Development.

The committee disclosed this in a letter to the minister signed by Hon. Gimba yesterday.

The investigation, the committee said, was being conducted pursuant to Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution and Order 17 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

The CSO petition raised questions about the sub-lease and operation agreement between NIOMCO and Premium Steel and Mines Limited.

It also questioned the process surrounding the allocation of iron ore and its implications for the federal government’s efforts to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited.

The petitioner further asked the National Assembly to establish whether the required approvals and procurement procedures were followed before the agreement was executed.

The petition also raised questions concerning the award of contracts for the technical and financial audit of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and the digitisation of its archives.

It further questioned contracts awarded by the ministry on behalf of its agencies and parastatals.

The committee said it would examine the matters raised in the petition to determine compliance with the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Gimba said the probe was aimed at safeguarding public funds and ensuring value for money in the steel sector.

The committee has consequently requested relevant documents and official responses from the concerned authorities.

Among the documents demanded are the NIOMCO-Premium Steel and Mines Limited agreement, BPP Certificate of No Objection, FEC approval and evidence of required concurrence.

The committee also requested procurement documents relating to the Ajaokuta technical and financial audit.

Documents relating to the digitisation of Ajaokuta Steel Company archives were equally requested.

The committee directed that the documents and a point-by-point response to the issues raised be submitted within seven days of receipt of the letter.

It warned that failure to comply could lead to the committee exercising its constitutional powers to summon relevant officials and compel the production of documents.

The committee said the investigation was being conducted in the interest of transparency, accountability and good governance in Nigeria’s steel sector.