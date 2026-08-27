Rotary Clubs of Ewutuntun to Hold Awareness Seminar

The Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, Rotary Club of Ewutuntun Prestige, and Rotary eClub of Ewutuntun Global are set to host membership awareness seminar and campaign walk on Saturday, August 29, 2026 on Airport Road, Lagos..

According to the President Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, Rotarian Oswald Ikegbulam, “The initiative is part of the clubs’ ongoing commitment to strengthening Rotary membership, creating greater awareness about Rotary’s humanitarian work, and expanding the organisation’s impact within communities.”

Ikegbulam stated that “The day’s activities will commence with a membership campaign walk at 9:00 a.m. prompt, beginning from Joy Gate Hotel, Airport Road, Lagos.”

He revealed that “The walk is designed to take the message of Rotary directly into the community, create awareness about Rotary’s service opportunities, and encourage more people to become part of the Rotary family.”

The President Rotary eClub of Ewutuntun, Rotarian Dolapo Ayoola said that “ After the campaign walk, participants will reconvene at Joy Gate Hotel, Airport Road, Lagos, for the membership awareness seminar scheduled to commence at 11:00 a.m.”

Ayoola added: “The seminar will be held under the theme, “Grow Membership, Increase Our Impact,” and will bring together Rotarians, prospective members, community stakeholders and other interested participants for an engaging conversation on membership growth, retention and the importance of building a stronger Rotary network.”

According to him, “The seminar will feature past District Governor (PDG) Dr. Nnabuchi Ankpiezhe, past District Governor of Rotary International District 5450, as Guest Speaker.”

Ayoola emphasised that membership growth is essential to expanding Rotary’s ability to serve communities and create lasting impact. By bringing the campaign into the community and follow it with an awareness seminar, the clubs seek to inspire individuals to understand the values of Rotary and become active participants in its mission of selfless and humanitarian services.

In his contribution, the President Rotary Club of Ewutuntun Prestige, Rotarian Festus Shoyoye said: “The programme is open to Rotarians, prospective Rotarians, partners, friends of Rotary and members of the public who are interested in learning more about Rotary and becoming part of its mission.”

Soyoye therefore, urged “members of the public to join the membership campaign walk at 10a.m. and participate in the membership awareness seminar at 11:00 a.m.”

“The three Rotary clubs are united in their commitment to growing membership, strengthening fellowship and increasing their collective impact in the community,” he said.