Edo NDC Unveils Candidates, Rallies Members for Unity

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edo State chapter, Babatunde David Olukoga, yesterday pleaded with party members to let go of the past and embrace peace to enhance the party’s chances of winning elections in the state in the 2027 elections.

The chairman, who spoke in Benin City while unveiling the party’s candidates for the 2027 elections, said the party needed to move forward and leave behind the debris and acrimonies that characterised the primaries.

The party used the occasion to make constituents of the party’s state working committee.

Olukoga stated that the party’s leadership was aware of issues surrounding the primaries, but noted they should put them aside to win elections.

“We’ve had so many issues around us, including internal misunderstandings. But today, we are all gathered here as one family. And we should be able to address any remnant issues, then we move forward.

“Our main issue here today is to ensure that we forge a way forward for the success and progress of this party in the forthcoming elections. And we can only achieve that when we are united as a house. A divided house cannot win any fight,” he stated.

The chairman stressed that no matter how difficult a war is, settlement always ends it, adding that all the wars that have been fought have always been settled at the table.

He stated that the party was resolved to settle all issues plaguing it in the state.

“So, we are calling on all members of this party to remain united. We know there are issues; we know people are aggrieved, one way or another. But we are all family, and we all leave here with a good smile at the end of the day.

“The main issue is for the party to win elections, and not for individuals to start fighting over positions.

“So, we are here to appeal; we are here purposely and mainly to appeal to our members of the Nigerian Democracy Congress to please take things easy. There are certain things we might not be able to discuss here today, but internally we will always discuss them.

“We will continue to appeal to you at this stage. The primaries have come and gone, but we still have issues. There must be issues, whether you like it or not.”

He begged members to desist from violence, fighting the party, insulting leaders, and all forms of indiscipline and every other act that could mar the chances of the party. According to him, the only thing that can give the party a winning mandate is peaceful resolution of issues.

He advised that those who are dissatisfied with the process of settlement should seek legal redress, advising the candidates to go to their units and wards for campaign, as the elections are at hand.