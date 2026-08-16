Goldberg Unveils Monumental Talking Drum Installation on Cocoa House

Goldberg Lager has unveiled a monumental talking drum installation atop Cocoa House in Ibadan, bringing one of Yoruba culture’s most recognisable symbols to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

The installation was unveiled on August 7 as part of Goldberg’s Our Beat. Our Gold. platform, which celebrates Nigerian culture, community and heritage.

The 26-storey Cocoa House, completed in 1965, was financed from the proceeds of the Western Region’s cocoa trade and has long been regarded as a symbol of indigenous enterprise and ambition. The new installation seeks to connect that history with the cultural significance of the talking drum, traditionally used by Yoruba drummers to communicate messages, praise, proverbs and announcements through variations in pitch and rhythm.

The drum will come alive every hour with a rendition of Omolúàbí, followed by the chime of the hour, in a tribute to Yoruba values of character, respect, community and pride in one’s heritage.

Speaking at the unveiling, Abdulrahman Yinusa, Group Managing Director/CEO of Odu’a Investment Company, described the installation as a new chapter in Cocoa House’s history.

“For over six decades, Cocoa House has been the most visible testament to the vision of our founding fathers — the progressive leaders of the Southwest who dared to build an indigenous economic empire,” he said.

“We have not merely added a structure to the roof; we have crowned Cocoa House with a talking drum of our civilisation as a Yoruba people.”

Yinusa added that the installation would serve as a reminder that Yoruba culture remains a living and evolving part of the region’s identity.

For Goldberg, the installation also reflects its Our Beat. Our Gold. campaign, which celebrates cultural expressions that bring communities together through music, food, film, festivals, football and other shared experiences.

Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the installation was intended to create a lasting symbol of cultural pride.

“We are very proud to unveil the talking drum on one of West Africa’s most iconic buildings on behalf of Goldberg, and to celebrate this moment with the people of the Southwest,” she said.

“This is more than an installation; it is a celebration of our heritage, our cultural pride and the power of community.”

The unveiling attracted Goldberg ambassadors Kunle Remi and Odunlade Adekola, Big Brother Naija winner Imisi, alongside creators, media personalities, cultural stakeholders, government representatives and consumers.