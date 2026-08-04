Philanthropist Hails Journalists’ Role in Peacebuilding, Sustainable Devt

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The newly turbaned Dallatun Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abdulkadir Dan’iya, has charged journalists in Sokoto State to sustain their role as drivers of peace, unity and sustainable development, describing the media as critical partners in nation-building.

Dan’iya, an APC chieftain and business mogul, made the call when members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, paid him a congratulatory visit over his conferment with the revered traditional title by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

The philanthropist commended members of the chapel and journalists across the state for their diligent, pious, patriotic and ethical discharge of duties, noting that responsible journalism remains vital to the progress of any society.

He acknowledged the invaluable role the chapel has played over the years in bolstering the socio-economic development of Sokoto State, as well as in ensuring peace, unity and cohesion among diverse communities.

According to him, journalists have remained active partners with the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, providing platforms for policy communication and public accountability.

“Such sustained support and solidarity are highly crucial in facilitating the success of all the programmes and policies of the APC-led administration in the state, whose penchant for accountability, transparency and the provision of dividends of democracy is unparalleled,” Dan’iya said.

The Dallatun Sokoto noted that he has observed the contributions of the chapel to the development of the state for the past few decades, and pledged to sustain the partnership going forward.

While commending the Sultan of Sokoto for the confidence reposed in him with the traditional title, Dan’iya promised that the honour would spur him to ramp up his philanthropic gestures and other activities aimed at propelling Sokoto State and Nigeria to greater heights.

He stressed that traditional institutions and the media must continue to work together to promote messages that foster tolerance, mutual understanding and development at the grassroots level.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel in Sokoto State, Mr. Ankeli Emmanuel, said the visit was to congratulate Dan’iya on his new title and to assure him of the chapel’s continued support.

Mr. Ankeli added that members of the chapel would never waiver in their commitment to supporting the development trajectory of the state, and would continue to discharge their constitutional responsibilities ethically and patriotically for the good of the people.