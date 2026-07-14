Mark Condemns Benue, Plateau Killings, Demands Decisive Action Against Criminals

• HURIWA, IPCR condemn devt, say govs must take responsibility

Chuks Okocha and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has condemned the renewed wave of killings in Benue and Plateau States, describing the persistent bloodshed across communities as intolerable and demanding immediate, decisive action to halt the carnage.

Reacting to reports of the gruesome killing of about 16 persons in Otukpo, Benue State, and nine others in Riyom, Plateau State, by suspected armed militias, Mark described the attacks as barbaric, reprehen-sible and a direct assault on the sanctity of human life.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, Mark also expressed concern over the reported hijacking of a fully loaded Benue Links bus along the Otukpo–Taraku–Makurdi Road, where armed criminals reportedly abducted all the passengers into the bush.

He called for immediate, coordinated search-and-rescue operations to secure the safe release of the vic-tims.

Mark said the recurring attacks, senseless killings and rising wave of kidnappings in Benue State posed serious threat to national security, peace and social stability, warning that no nation can prosper under a climate of fear, lawlessness and impunity.

“It is unacceptable that innocent Nigerians continue to be slaughtered in their communities while others are abducted on our highways.

“The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. Every life lost is one too many, and every attack that goes unanswered only emboldens the perpetrators,” he said.

HURIWA: Govs Must Take Responsibility

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday, expressed outrage on the latest bloodbath unleashed on innocent Nigerians in Otukpo-Nobi and Akpachi communities of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, where no fewer than 16 people, including women and children, were killed in coordinated attacks.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of the civil rights group, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group said the latest carnage was another painful reminder that human life has become frighteningly cheap in parts of Nigeria because governments have continued to react after every massacre instead of prevent-ing them.

Onwubiko said the repeated slaughter of innocent citizens could no longer be dismissed as unfortunate incidents as they represented a monumental failure of governance and security, saying governors must begin to take responsibilities.

IPCR Demands Justice for Otukpo Victims

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has condemned the recent killings in Otukpo, de-scribing the attacks as a grave assault on peace, security and national unity, while also calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

In a statement by its Director-General, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, the Institute expressed deep concern over the attacks.

The IPCR described the incidents as “senseless, tragic and unacceptable,” extending its condolences to the families of the victims, the Benue State Government and the affected communities.

According to the Institute, the recurring violence against rural communities highlighte the urgent need for stronger security measures and more proactive conflict prevention strategies.

“The perpetrators of these heinous acts must not be allowed to escape justice. Holding those responsible accountable is essential to restoring public confidence, deterring future violence and reinforcing the rule of law,” the statement said.