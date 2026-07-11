2027: Makinde, Mohammed Move to Reposition APM as Formidable Opposition

.Party opens talks with senators, reps over defections

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, and Bauchi State Governor and National Leader of the party, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, have reaffirmed their commitment towards deepening cooperation among states, promoting democratic values and repositioning the APM as a credible national platform capable of offering practical solutions to Nigeria’s political, economic and security challenges.

It also said yesterday that it has opened talks with serving senators, members of the House of Representatives and other political leaders across the country over possible defections ahead of the 2027 general elections, in what signals a fresh phase of political realignments as the countdown to the polls gathers pace.

The two governors also pledged to strengthen the APM as a formidable opposition platform, with a focus on national security, democratic governance and issue-based politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The duo who made the commitment during Makinde’s consultation visit to the Government House in Bauchi on Thursday held closed-door talks on security, governance, inter – governmental collaboration and the future of the party.

Makinde who was accompanied by the National Chairman of the APM, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, described Governor Mohammed as a trusted colleague and partner in governance, saying the visit was part of ongoing consultations on governance, security and the future of the party

Makinde, while explaining the purpose of his visit, stated that consulting Governor Mohammed was both strategic and necessary, noting that they were the only two serving governors elected on the platform of the APM.

According to him, “Consulting with my brother is a no-brainer because if I have challenges, before I run to anybody, I’ll run to somebody that I know is of the same stock as myself.”

The governor disclosed that security dominated discussions, saying Bauchi’s experience offered practical lessons that could be adapted in Oyo State.

“I wanted to run a few things by him, and it’s no regret that I came here because I’m fully briefed and I’m taking back with me ideas that we may want to also try out in our state,” he stated.

Makinde also said the meeting reviewed the state of the APM and the country’s democratic journey, stressing that the party was determined to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative built on constructive engagement rather than political hostility.

“We discussed issues surrounding our party and the future of democracy in Nigeria,” he added.

Responding to questions from journalists, Makinde said the APM remained optimistic despite the current political climate, recalling that he emerged victorious as an opposition candidate in Oyo State in 2019 despite the dominance of the ruling party at the federal, state and local government levels.

He maintained that the will of Nigerians must never be suppressed, insisting that the electorate would make their choices freely when elections are held.

Makinde described the nation’s political atmosphere as “toxic” but expressed optimism that Nigeria was approaching a new chapter.

Speaking on insecurity, the APM presidential candidate stressed the need to align responsibility with constitutional authority, arguing that state governors are often held accountable for security situations without possessing the necessary powers to respond decisively.

He said an APM-led federal government would reform the country’s security architecture to ensure that those entrusted with responsibility are also empowered with the authority required to protect lives and property.

In his remarks, Governor Mohammed described the visit as a continuation of the long-standing peer-review culture among governors, where leaders exchange ideas and adopt best practices to improve governance and tackle shared challenges.

According to him, “Governance is a continuous collaboration and interaction with our colleagues at the sub-national, even at the national level, to look at challenges and borrow ideas from each other.”

Mohammed commended Makinde’s achievements in infrastructure development and public service delivery, describing the Oyo governor as a visionary leader whose performance had transformed the state.

He pointed out that “When you go to Oyo, you will not know that it is the same city. It is now a new city with big roads, with an airport and what have you.”

The Bauchi governor who said the APM was steadily emerging as Nigeria’s next major opposition party, driven by competent leadership and a commitment to national development, emphasised that “The APM is growing as the next opposition party that is ready and repositioning itself to give constructive opposition in the country.”

He further emphasised that the party would distinguish itself through mature leadership and policy-driven campaigns, adding that “We have the knowledge and the human capital to deliver if given the opportunity.”

The announcement on planned defection of senators and House of Representatives members came as Senator Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo formally defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the APM during Senate plenary.

Onawo was received at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by the APM National Chairman, Dantalle and other party leaders.

“Sequel to enquiries from our teeming members and supporters, the Allied People’s Movement (APM) confirms that it is holding talks with serving senators and members of the House of Representatives and other like-minded political leaders from across the country, who are desirous of joining the APM ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the party said.

APM described Onawo as a grassroots politician with an extensive record in public service, having served two terms as Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, two terms in the House of Representatives and now as senator representing Nasarawa South. The party said his record of service reflects the values it seeks to promote.