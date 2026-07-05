ALEX OTTI: A Genuine Staying Power in Abia

Unlike many politicians who built their careers within party structures, Alex Otti entered government after decades in the financial sector, rising to Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank. Vanessa Obioha examines whether the Abia State Governor is attempting to chart a different course ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nigerian politics has a rich history of bankers who left the revolving doors of the banking halls for the swivelling chairs of politics. Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, falls into this category.

It is generally expected that bankers should be more disciplined in public offices. After all, they spend years managing balance sheets, assessing risks, allocating resources and making difficult financial decisions. The assumption is that these skills should translate seamlessly into governance.

It is against this backdrop that Otti’s tenure as governor of Abia is attracting attention.

Unlike many politicians who built their careers within party structures, Otti entered government after decades in the financial sector, rising to Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank. When he resigned from the bank in 2014 to pursue his ambition to become governor, many saw it as another banker seeking to test his management credentials in politics.

More than a decade later, and three years into his administration, the question is no longer whether Otti can win elections. It is whether the qualities that earned him success in banking are helping him deliver the kind of governance Abians have long demanded.

Otti’s emergence as the governor of Abia State is unique in many ways. First, he was able to wrestle the state from the grips of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which had been in power for more than two decades. Secondly, and perhaps the most important, is his perseverance. Twice, he contested for the governorship without success, even when the odds appeared to favour him; the political establishment stood in his way. The third time proved to be a charm for him as he defeated the PDP candidate Okey Ahiwe in the 2023 polls.

His victory was greeted with fanfare. Across Umuahia, Aba, Arochukwu and Ohafia, the people came out in droves, singing and dancing not only for his victory but also the end of PDP’s rule in the state. Expectations were understandably high, with many questioning if his victory would translate to the desired change.

To a large extent, Otti has continued to prove his critics wrong. This shows in his approach to governance through the lens of investment and returns. Rather than focusing solely on short-term political wins, his administration has prioritised projects such as power, digital connectivity and transportation infrastructure—investments that could generate long-term economic benefits for the state.

One example of this long-term approach is his administration’s push for aviation infrastructure. During the unveiling of two Boeing 737-800NG aircraft acquired for the proposed Abia airline, Otti received praise from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for pursuing a more ambitious vision for the state’s aviation sector. According to Keyamo, while the federal government had initially considered establishing an airstrip in Abia, discussions with the state government led to plans for a more expansive airport project through a partnership arrangement. The project remains under development but reflects Otti’s preference for pursuing large-scale infrastructure initiatives. The aeroplanes were also named after the late literary icon and author of ‘Things Fall Apart,’ Professor Chinua Achebe, and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

What has also attracted attention is Otti’s willingness to work with the federal government despite belonging to a different political party. Although he previously belonged to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he won the governorship under the Labour Party and has remained in the party despite the wave of defections that has characterised the nation’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

This pragmatic approach has earned him commendation from members of the federal administration. During visits to the state as part of the Renewed Hope Media National Tour, presidential officials praised his collaborative stance, particularly in areas where federal and state cooperation is required to deliver projects and services to citizens.

Also, Otti’s administration has focused on addressing one of the biggest constraints to economic growth in Abia: electricity.

A major development in this regard is the operation of Geometric Power, the integrated power project serving Aba and the surrounding communities. The project, funded partly by Afreximbank, has significantly improved electricity supply in the area and is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most innovative power initiatives. Unlike conventional arrangements, the Geometric Power project combines generation and distribution within a single ecosystem, enabling it to supply electricity directly to its designated service areas.

The Geometric Power project remains good news for businesses and manufacturers in Aba, where energy costs have historically constituted a substantial portion of operating expenses. The resulting impact on industrial activity could prove transformative for the state’s economy in the long term.

For a state that was the least in the delivery of democracy dividends since 1999 owing to maladministration, the people have begun to enjoy better infrastructure in all spheres. He has transformed Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the South-east, Umuahia, the state capital and other local government areas in the state.

Technology and digital inclusion constitute another area of focus. In a bid to improve connectivity and drive financial inclusion, the state government recently entered into a partnership with MTN Nigeria to achieve comprehensive voice and data coverage across the state. The initiative is expected to expand digital access to underserved communities and strengthen economic participation.

The administration is also investing in human capital development. Through programmes such as TechRise, young people are being equipped with skills in information technology, artificial intelligence and data analytics. These initiatives are designed not only to enhance employability but also to prepare Abia’s youth for opportunities in the digital economy.

Otti has frequently described himself as a governor committed to serving the people, and his administration is seeking to institutionalise that philosophy. He has never slacked in doing this. Plans are underway to establish a citizens’ engagement centre that will facilitate communication between residents and government agencies through a technology-driven feedback system. Beyond improving responsiveness, the centre is expected to function as a data hub for policy evaluation and evidence-based decision-making.

Similar interventions have been recorded in healthcare, education and other sectors where the administration has sought to improve service delivery and public infrastructure.

Despite his transformational imprints, challenges remain. Otti still contends with economic headwinds, rising public expectations and the need to ensure that ongoing projects are completed and sustained. However, public sentiment is largely favourable.

Perhaps this explains the recent clamour for his re-election in the upcoming elections. About 500 traditional rulers in Abia have endorsed him for a second term in office, declaring that he remains their preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election. Even in the opposition, an APC chieftain, Senator Emma Nwaka, said that Otti’s transformation of Aba cannot be dismissed, and he is throwing his weight behind him.

Three years into his administration, Otti appears to be making a compelling case for the value of private-sector experience in public office. While it is still too early to deliver a definitive verdict on his legacy, the visible changes across key sectors have helped distinguish him from many banker-politicians who came before him.

With the way he has transformed Abia State, the people are solidly behind him beyond 2027. They have in unionism assured him massive support and votes in 2027 for him to fully accomplish his development agenda.

Otti has received many accolades from eminent Nigerians for developmental strides in the state. Lot of his people literally worship for all he has done in the state in the last three years.

Recently, one of the most revered kings in the South-east, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, described Otti as God-sent, saying he is not just the pride of Abia, but Nigeria as a whole. The revered Igbo traditional ruler and corporate titan noted that Abia, indeed Aba, people, are known for their resilience and entrepreneurial spirit, pointing out that since the assumption of office by Governor Otti, things have started to change for the better for the state.

“It is a thing of great joy for me to be in Abia State today with you. Dr. Alex Otti, the pride of Abia, the pride of Nigeria, is God-sent at this time to rebuild Abia, to rebuild Aba for us. You know that Aba used to be number one in Nigeria, in enterprise, commerce, industry, and creativity.

“I have every confidence in him because we have worked together for many, many years. He is a man of his word. He will do more than he has done already. So, let’s continue to pray for him, for strength, and good health, to continue in his work,” Igwe Achebe implored the ecstatic crowd that milled around.