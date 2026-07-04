Parallex Bank Rewards 10 Lagos Youth Athletes with ₦10m for National Youth Games Success

Parallex Bank has rewarded 10 outstanding athletes from the Lagos State contingent to the 2025 National Youth Games in Asaba with ₦1 million each, committing a total of ₦10 million as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at promoting youth development and sporting excellence.

The presentation ceremony took place at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos, where the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Olufemi Bakre, presented symbolic cheques to the athletes in the presence of the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, coaches and other stakeholders.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Bakre said the bank remains committed to investing in young talents, describing the athletes’ achievements as a reflection of discipline, resilience and excellence.

“At Parallex Bank, we believe that investing in young people is an investment in the future. These exceptional athletes have demonstrated excellence, discipline and resilience, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements. Through this recognition, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering young talents and enabling limitless possibilities for the next generation,” he said.

The recognition follows the impressive outing of Team Lagos at the 2025 National Youth Games in Asaba, where the state’s athletes recorded notable medal-winning performances across various sporting events.

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission commended Parallex Bank for its continued support of youth sports, describing the initiative as a model of impactful corporate social responsibility.

According to him, the bank’s consistent investment in young athletes has provided motivation for emerging sports talents while contributing significantly to sports development in Lagos State.

He also noted that the partnership between the Lagos State Sports Commission and Parallex Bank is a long-term collaboration that will continue to expand in line with the bank’s commitment to excellence and youth empowerment.

The latest initiative builds on Parallex Bank’s previous support for Lagos athletes at earlier editions of the National Youth Games, underscoring the financial institution’s commitment to recognising outstanding performance, nurturing future champions and creating lasting social impact through sports.