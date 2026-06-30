NGO Urges Full Implementation of Anti-Torture Act, End to Impunity

Human rights organisation, Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF France), has called on the Federal Government to expedite the implementation of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, saying the continued delay has denied victims justice, protection and rehabilitation.

The organisation made the call on Thursday in Abuja, to commemorate the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, urging the authorities to ensure accountability for perpetrators and strengthen support for survivors across the country.

ASF France said although the Anti-Torture Act was enacted more than eight years ago, its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) are yet to be fully operational, a development it said has hampered effective investigation, prosecution and victim support under the law.

Country Director of ASF France Nigeria, Angela Uwandu Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, welcomed the Federal Ministry of Justice’s announcement that the IRR was at the gazetting stage, expressing hope that the process would pave the way for full implementation of the legislation.

She urged the Government to follow up the gazetting of the regulations with the training of law enforcement personnel, adequate funding for rehabilitation programmes, and the prosecution of persons responsible for acts of torture, stressing that, survivors had waited too long for justice.

According to the Organisation, it has provided legal assistance to more than 1,000 victims of torture in Nigeria since 2009 through legal aid, advocacy and documentation, while continuing to support efforts aimed at improving access to justice for survivors.

ASF France also called for independent investigations into allegations of torture and the establishment of accessible medical, psychosocial and legal support services for victims, maintaining that torture remains a crime under both Nigerian and international law.