Croatia Beat Ghana 2-1 to Book Knockout Stage

Nikola Vlasic scored a late header as Croatia booked their place in the World Cup last 32 with victory over already-qualified Ghana in Philadelphia.

Zlatko Dalic’s side needed to avoid defeat against the Black Stars to be sure of a place in the knockout stages, but Vlasic’s effort seven minutes from time ensured they qualified as runners-up to England – who beat Panama in Group L’s other game.

Nikola Vlasic scored a late header as Croatia booked their place in the World Cup last 32 with victory over already-qualified Ghana in Philadelphia.

Zlatko Dalic’s side needed to avoid defeat against the Black Stars to be sure of a place in the knockout stages, but Vlasic’s effort seven minutes from time ensured they qualified as runners-up to England – who beat Panama in Group L’s other game.

Ghana defender Derrick Luckassen had cancelled out Petar Sucic’s stunning first-half opener in the 73rd minute, but the Black Stars were unable to hold on for a point and will now head into the last 32 as one of the best third-placed sides.

Croatia’s victory also ended Scotland’s faint hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Finalists in 2018 and semi-finalists four years later, Croatia carried the greater threat in the first half and went close to taking the lead on 17 minutes, when Vlasic’s long-range drive grazed the outside of goalkeeper Benjamin Asare’s right-hand post.

But Dalic’s team took a richly deserved lead when Inter Milan midfielder Sucic collected Mateo Kovacic’s pass before arrowing a low, right-footed drive through Luckassen’s legs and into the bottom corner.

Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo dragged a low shot narrowly wide of the far post late in the first half, but it would have been a scarcely deserved equaliser for Carlos Quieroz’s side, who failed to muster a first-half shot on target for the third game in succession.

However, the Black Stars appeared revitalised by the half-time introduction of Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu, who flashed a powerful shot narrowly over the bar early in the second half.

Ghana were rewarded for their improved second-half showing when Luckassen headed home Ernest Nuamah’s delivery – a goal which was awarded by the video assistant referee following a near four-minute check for offside.

Kwasi Sibo was in an offside position from Nuamah’s cross, but on-field official Drew Fischer eventually informed the crowd that the Ghana number eight was not interfering with play when the cross was struck and gave the goal.

The momentum appeared to be with Ghana as the game entered the final 10 minutes, but Vlasic nodded home Luka Modric’s delivery to earn Croatia their second Group L victory.

Caption: Nikola Vlasic scored the winner for Croatia in Philadelphia

WORLD CUP 2026 RESULTS

Panama 0 – 2 England

Croatia 2 – 1 Ghana

Colombia 0 – 0 Portugal

Congo DR 3 – 1 Uzbekistan