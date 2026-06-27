Okpebholo Nominates Second Non-Edo Indigene as Commissioner-Designate 

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The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has nominated Mr. Martin Anayochukwu Oli, a businessman and community leader from Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, as Commissioner designate in Edo State.

The nomination was announced by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, yesterday.

Mr. Oli’s nomination is the second major appointment involving a non-Edo ethnic group since Governor Okpebholo assumed office, following the appointment of Hon. Abdulkarim Kadiri, a respected HausaFulani community leader in Edo State, as Special Adviser on Community Matters in November 2024.

According to the statement, “Governor Okpebholo believes that inclusive governance is not just rhetoric. It requires listening to the people, understanding their concerns, and giving them seats where decisions are made.

“Governor Okpebholo’s approach represents a shift towards a more open and participatory governance model, where residents who have contributed to the development of Edo State are recognised and given opportunities to serve.”

Mr. Oli, an established entrepreneur with considerable private sector experience, has also built a reputation as a community advocate within Edo’s Igbo community, supporting grassroots development initiatives and programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and expanding economic opportunities.

His nomination underscores the importance of recognising competence, commitment, and community service in the selection of public officers.

Oli’s nomination will now be presented to the Edo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation in line with constitutional procedures.