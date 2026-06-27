  • Saturday, 27th June, 2026

Okpebholo Nominates Second Non-Edo Indigene as Commissioner-Designate 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin  

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has nominated Mr. Martin Anayochukwu Oli, a businessman and community leader from Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, as Commissioner designate in Edo State. 

The nomination was announced by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, yesterday. 

Mr. Oli’s nomination is the second major appointment involving a non-Edo ethnic group since Governor Okpebholo assumed office, following the appointment of Hon. Abdulkarim Kadiri, a respected HausaFulani community leader in Edo State, as Special Adviser on Community Matters in November 2024. 

According to the statement, “Governor Okpebholo believes that inclusive governance is not just rhetoric. It requires listening to the people, understanding their concerns, and giving them seats where decisions are made. 

“Governor Okpebholo’s approach represents a shift towards a more open and participatory governance model, where residents who have contributed to the development of Edo State are recognised and given opportunities to serve.” 

Mr. Oli, an established entrepreneur with considerable private sector experience, has also built a reputation as a community advocate within Edo’s Igbo community, supporting grassroots development initiatives and programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and expanding economic opportunities. 

His nomination underscores the importance of recognising competence, commitment, and community service in the selection of public officers. 

Oli’s nomination will now be presented to the Edo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation in line with constitutional procedures.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.