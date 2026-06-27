Giwa, Quadri Set for Prime Atlantic Squash Double Final Showdown

Emerging squash stars, Shuaib Giwa and Yusuf Quadri will renew their rivalry in both the U-19 and senior men’s finals at the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament after recording convincing victories in their respective semifinal matches.

Giwa secured his place in the U-19 final with a 3-0 victory over Joshua Daniel before causing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating senior player Samson Asade 3-0 to reach the men’s final.

Quadri also enjoyed a successful outing, overcoming Benjamin Monday 3-0 in the U-19 category before defeating his older brother, Ayomide Yusuf 3-0 to qualify for the men’s final.

The double qualification sets up a fascinating battle between two of Nigeria’s brightest squash prospects, with both players chasing honours in the junior and senior categories.

The encounter also rekindles a rivalry dating back to the 2025 edition of the tournament, when the pair met in the U-19 final and Quadri emerged victorious.

Speaking after his victories, Giwa expressed confidence ahead of the two finals.

“I am confident about meeting Yusuf in the finals. We know each other’s game very well and I am ready for the challenge.

“I have worked hard to get to this stage and I will give my best in both matches,” he said.

Quadri said ” Giwa and I will play the best of squash and I am optimistic about retaining my title in both categories.

“I will play as I should, I have trained and I will leave the rest to God,” he said.

Nigeria Squash Federation President Wilson Egberipou said the performances of the young players were evidence that investments in youth development were beginning to yield results.

“I expected some upsets and a high level of play because some of the junior players have been exposed to better techniques through our development programmes.

“It is turning out to be a fruitful investment. I am impressed with what I have seen and happy that the results are beginning to show,” he said.

In the women’s category, Rofiat Abdulazeez defeated Faridah Soliat 3-0 to qualify for the final, while national No. 2 Mosturah Durosinlorun beat Awawu Balogun 3-0 to set up a title clash with Abdulazeez.

The finals are expected to provide a fitting climax to the tournament, with Giwa and Quadri’s quest for a double crown likely to be the centre of attention.