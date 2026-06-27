Akpabio Gets Petition Against Tinubu’s Ambassador Nominee Over pending ICPC Trial

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Over 300 civil society organisations led by Womanifesto have asked the Senate to block the confirmation of Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina as ambassador, citing pending criminal and civil cases over sexual harassment, abuse of office, and human rights violations.

The coalition urged the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Chaired by Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, to decline to recommend the confirmation pending final determination of all court cases.

In a petition dated June 25, 2026 and addressed to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio through the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, the coalition said Fasina is not an appropriate candidate to represent Nigeria abroad.

The groups said Fasina, former Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, faces sexual harassment case at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, which is backed by a 37 minutes audio evidence from a female staffer, workplace victimisation case at the NIC, Ikoyi Division, involving another female staff, and N40m court judgement in Akingbe versus FUOYE (NICN/AK/58/2018) where his panel was indicted for breaching fair hearing rights and making unproven plagiarism claims.

The petition noted that the ICPC has concluded investigations and commenced criminal proceedings against Fasina, which remain pending in court.

Signed by Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Co-convener of Womanifesto, the petition argues that an ambassador serves as a representative of a nation’s identity and values and must embody the highest standards of integrity.

“Confirming an individual facing criminal proceedings initiated by ICPC to one of the highest diplomatic offices risks diminishing public confidence in accountability mechanisms,” the petition reads.

The groups said confirmation would contradict Nigeria’s commitments under sections 34 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution, CEDAW, and the VAPP Act 2015, which prescribes up to 2 years jail for sexual harassment.

It also urged the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Sen. Abubakar Sani Bello, to decline to recommend the confirmation pending final determination of all court cases.

“The issue before this Committee concerns public confidence in the rule of law. It concerns whether the Senate will exercise its constitutional responsibility in a manner that preserves public trust in democratic institutions.”

Copies were sent to ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, and Foreign Affairs Minister Amb. Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu.

President Bola Tinubu had nominated Prof. Fasina as Ambassador, with the nomination referred to the Senate for screening.

The petition was backed by FIDA Nigeria, Bring Back Our Girls, Yiaga Africa, NCWS, NAWOJ, WACOL, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Prof. Mojubaolu Okome, and over 290 other groups including diaspora organisations in Italy.