State Assemblies Complete the Cycle, Back State Police Bill, Salute National Assembly

• Move’ll strengthen women’s security, expand inclusion, NGO tells Tinubu

•Falana warns against rushed adoption of state police, raises funding, accountability concerns

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Wale Igbintade in Lagos





The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, yesterday, welcomed the passage of the State Police Bill for second reading in the Senate, describing the development as a major step towards strengthening security and advancing true federalism in the country.

In a statement by the Chairman of the Conference and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, the body said the Senate’s action represented a significant milestone in the ongoing national conversation on policing reforms and constitutional restructuring.

The conference reiterated its support for the establishment of state police, noting that community-based policing would improve security response, enhance intelligence gathering and better address local security challenges across the country.

“As Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly, we had earlier indicated our support for the proposed legislation because we believe that community-based policing, properly structured under law, will enhance safety and response time across our states,” the statement said.

According to the Conference, security challenges were often local in nature and required policing structures that understood the terrain, culture and peculiar circumstances of communities.

With the bill now advancing to the next stage of the constitutional amendment process, the Speakers assured Nigerians that State Houses of Assembly would give the proposal thorough and objective consideration in line with Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

The body pledged to engage relevant stakeholders, conduct public hearings, where necessary and deliberate on the legislation in a manner that would promote national unity and safeguard lives and property.

The Conference also commended the Senate for what it described as a bold and patriotic step, urging Nigerians and other stakeholders to continue discussions on state policing with objectivity, patriotism and a shared commitment to improving security nationwide.

“We remain committed to working with the National Assembly, the Executive and all arms of government to deliver a constitutional amendment that strengthens democracy and governance at all levels,” the statement added.

State Police Will Strengthen Women’s Security, Expand Inclusion, Declares NGO

A non-governmental organisation, iTeach Africa Initiative, has urged President Bola Tinubu to swiftly assent to the State Police Bill, declaring that the proposed legislation would significantly improve the security of women and girls while advancing gender inclusion in Nigeria’s law enforcement architecture.

The group said the Senate’s passage of the bill marked a major milestone in the country’s efforts to address growing insecurity and create a policing system that’s more responsive to the needs of local communities and vulnerable groups.

In the statement issued in Abuja, the Founder of iTeach Africa Initiative, Ebimoboere Alaibe Elezieanya, said women across the country stood to benefit immensely from the establishment of state-controlled police services, particularly in rural areas where security presence remained inadequate.

According to her, insecurity has continued to exact a heavy toll on women through incidents of gender-based violence, domestic abuse, sexual exploitation, human trafficking and other criminal activities that often went unreported or inadequately addressed.

She argued that bringing policing closer to communities would strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies to respond to such crimes and improve access to justice for victims.

“The State Police Bill, when implemented within an effective legal and operational framework, will be a major victory for women.

“It creates an opportunity for greater female representation in law enforcement institutions and will have a positive impact on efforts to combat gender-based crimes and other forms of violence against women and girls,” she added.

Falana Warns Against Rushed Adoption of State Police, Raises Funding, Accountability Concerns

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has cautioned against the hurried adoption of State Police in Nigeria, warning that the proposal could create new challenges unless issues of funding, accountability, equipment, and potential abuse of power were addressed.

Falana spoke during an interview on Politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Television, where he examined the ongoing national debate on the establishment of State Police as part of efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.

According to him, the discussion has largely ignored fundamental questions relating to how the proposed police structure would be funded, equipped, and managed.

He argued that effective policing was not primarily about increasing the number of police officers or establishing additional police formations, but about providing law enforcement agencies with the resources and technology needed to combat modern crime.

“Policing the country is not about increasing the number of policemen or police stations. It is about equipping the current police force. The issue is not whether you have State Police or Local Government Police but whether you have the necessary gadgets and technology to police society effectively”, Falana said.

The senior lawyer noted that many criminal networks now operate with sophisticated technological capabilities, while Nigerian law enforcement agencies continue to struggle with inadequate equipment and intelligence-gathering tools.

He cited reports that funds approved for the acquisition of advanced surveillance technology, including satellite-based systems, had yet to be fully deployed, arguing that such deficiencies undermined efforts to address growing security threats.

Falana stressed that regardless of whether policing remained centralised or becomes decentralised, authorities must first address the welfare, motivation, and operational capacity of personnel responsible for maintaining law and order.

He also questioned the financial viability of State Police, particularly in states that already face difficulties meeting their existing obligations.

“Can governments that cannot pay salaries regularly afford to fund State Police services?” he asked.

Falana said the issue of funding remained one of the strongest arguments raised by opponents of State Police and should not be overlooked in the ongoing constitutional and policy discussions.

Beyond funding, Falana expressed concern over the possibility that State Police could be abused by political office holders if adequate safeguards were not established.

Drawing from Nigeria’s political history, he warned that governors could potentially exert undue influence over state-controlled police formations, thereby undermining democratic freedoms and civil liberties.

According to him, the fears expressed by many Nigerians regarding the misuse of State Police powers deserved serious consideration.

“People at the local level must be allowed to express their fears and concerns. We cannot simply sit in Abuja and conclude that because the Federal Government wants State Police, everyone must support the proposal,” he said.