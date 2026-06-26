Governor Aliyu Recommits to Fighting Drug Abuse in Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking across the state.

The governor made this known while speaking at the 2026 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at the Auditorium of Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies, Sokoto.

Dr. Ahmed Aliyu described drug abuse as one of the most serious challenges confronting society, noting that it destroys families, deprives young people of their potential, contributes to criminal activities, and poses serious health and social risks.

He also expressed concern over the growing threat of illicit drug trafficking which he said fuels organized crime and undermines national and international security.

The governor emphasized that the fight against drug abuse cannot be left to law enforcement agencies alone, stressing the need for collective action involving parents, teachers, religious and traditional leaders, civil society organizations, healthcare professionals, community leaders, and the media.

As part of efforts to tackle the menace, he disclosed that the state government has established the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Substance Abuse Control and Prevention.

According to him, the office is responsible for coordinating awareness campaigns through media platforms, collaborating with public and private organizations involved in drug control, and carrying out sensitization programmes at community and local government levels across the state.

Dr. Ahmed Aliyu who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, reiterated his administration’s determination to support initiatives aimed at preventing drug abuse, rehabilitating affected persons, and dismantling criminal networks engaged in illicit drug trafficking.

The governor commended the NDLEA for its sustained fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

He called on all stakeholders to unite in safeguarding the future of young people and building a healthier and safer society.

In a welcome address, the State Commandant of the Agency, Mustapha Gidado, described drug abuse as not only a threat to security but also to the health and well-being of society.

He thanked the state government for its continued support of the agency and hoped it would be sustained.

In their separate paper presentations, the Coordinator of the Centre for Sensitization Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Alhaji Abdulrazak Shehu, and the State Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Dr. Aminu Ahmad Nyako, highlighted the functions and responsibilities of the NDLEA.

They also stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to address the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.