MBF Backs Argungu Emir on Community Security, Seeks Hausa-Middle Belt Alliance

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has endorsed the call by Emir of Argungu, Muhammad Samaila Mera, for organised community action against insecurity, describing it as a model for traditional rulers across Nigeria’s most terror-hit region.

In a statement by its spokesman, Luka Binniyat, yesterday, MBF said it supported the emir, who recently urged his communities to become more organised to confront terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

The forum stressed that the Middle Belt was the region most devastated by Boko Haram/ISWAP, bandits, and other armed groups.

It listed 15 states and areas bearing the brunt, namely Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Kwara, Adamawa, Gombe, Kogi, Taraba, FCT, Southern Kaduna, Southern Kebbi, Southern Bauchi, Southern Borno, and Southern Yobe.

Binniyat stated, “The Middle Belt Forum has backed the Emir of Argungu’s call for organised community defense against terrorism.

“MBF says the Middle Belt suffers most from bandit attacks and is seeking a new security and political alliance with Hausa communities before the 2027 elections. The group plans a summit to unite both regions against what it calls ‘domination of a minority’.

“We fully identify with the Emir’s concerns. We understand his frustration, fears and determination to protect his people.

“If a respected traditional ruler from the Hausa heartland can openly encourage lawful community vigilance, then Middle Belt communities, which have carried the heaviest burdens, must also begin serious discussions on community safety within the law.”

MBF called the emir’s intervention a wake-up call to all Middle Belt traditional rulers, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, to emulate the initiative.