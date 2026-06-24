Creating Opportunities, Restoring Hope: How Digital Philanthropy is Keeping Thousands of Nigerian Students in School

In this report, Funmi Ogundare explores how lawyer-turned humanitarian and social media influencer, Wisdom Ewere Obi-Dickson’s commitment to education and humanity through leveraging social media to raise over N700 million for Nigerians facing educational, medical and financial challenges made him a symbol of hope and social impact in the digital age

Over the last seven years, social media influencer and philanthropist Wisdom Ewere Obi-Dickson, popularly known as Sir Dickson, has raised more than N700 million to help Nigerians facing poverty, health emergencies, educational challenges, and other urgent needs, transforming online influence into a powerful tool for social impact.

From supporting more than 5,000 students with school fees and scholarships while also funding life-saving medical interventions and other humanitarian causes, to rescuing kidnap victims and supporting bereaved families, the Delta State-born lawyer and humanitarian has become one of the country’s most trusted voices in online philanthropy. Yet, according to him, his mission was never driven by fame but by the values instilled in him during his upbringing.

Obi-Dickson told THISDAY that “humanity must triumph over everything”, a philosophy that has shaped his life’s work. Born to parents from Owerre-Olubor and Agbor in Delta State, Obi-Dickson credits his father for nurturing a culture of kindness and compassion within the family. Growing up, charity was not viewed as an obligation but a way of life.

“My dad taught us charity and kindness and admonished us to look out for the poor and less privileged. Having a platform on social media only gave me leverage to do more,” Obi-Dickson added.

Although trained as a lawyer, he unexpectedly entered social media influencing. According to him, while pursuing a Master’s degree in the United Kingdom, my online following grew steadily as people connected with my writings and interventions on social issues.

“I didn’t set out to be an influencer. It was fate. People liked the way I wrote and addressed issues, and they followed me. Over time, I gained public trust, and it has been the most valuable currency I have,” Obi-Dickson explained.

Among the causes closest to his heart is education. Drawing inspiration from Nelson Mandela’s famous quote that education is the most powerful weapon to change the world, Obi-Dickson believes that learning remains one of the surest pathways out of poverty.

“In a country where opportunities are scarce, education gives people options. It opens doors and earns respect. At the very minimum, it helps you get a respectable job,” he explained.

Through his interventions, over 5,000 students have benefited from school fees support and scholarship opportunities. More recently, he has expanded assistance to include technology education scholarships to prepare young Nigerians for future careers.

Yet, behind the statistics are stories of pain and resilience that continue to motivate him.

Obi-Dickson recalled numerous cases of students on the verge of abandoning their education because they could not afford tuition, accommodation or food. Some, he noted, moved from one friend’s room to another, uncertain of where their next meal would come from.

“There are people who need fees just to sit for examinations. There are many sad stories, but it becomes rewarding when someone sends a message saying, ‘I graduated because of you,’ or ‘you paid my fees two years ago, and I’ll never forget,'” he stated.

According to Obi-Dickson, financial hardship has become the biggest obstacle confronting Nigerian students. Rising tuition fees, high living costs and mounting bills are taking a severe toll on their mental health.

“Young people are confessing to being depressed and suicidal because of school fees. Cost of living is killing the living,” he noted.

Beyond education, his humanitarian interventions have touched several areas. In one notable case, he mobilised funds to secure the release of a female corps member kidnapped while travelling to the National Youth Service Corps camp in Rivers State.

Obi-Dickson also raised over N40 million to fund corrective osteotomy surgeries for a patient in Egypt, sourced N30 million within 30 hours for chemotherapy treatment for a cancer patient, and facilitated travel expenses for beneficiaries who secured fully funded scholarships abroad. Other interventions included rehabilitation support for a drug abuse victim, funding for major surgeries and assistance to families facing tragedy.

Perhaps one of the most publicised cases associated with his platform involved a woman popularly known as Mummy Zee, whose family’s financial struggles attracted widespread empathy and support from Nigerians. The intervention, the lawyer noted, transformed their fortunes almost overnight, attracting cash gifts, accommodation support, household items and other donations.

Underscoring these experiences, Obi-Dickson stated that medical interventions are particularly fulfilling because they often mean the difference between life and death, saying, “I especially like medical interventions because they directly save lives. I’m proud of the work I’ve done over the years.”

With fraud becoming increasingly prevalent online, ensuring transparency remains central to his operations. Obi-Dickson explained that every appeal undergoes rigorous verification before any public fundraising is initiated.

“There is always a thorough vetting process because there are fraudulent people online. Everything is done openly on the platform for transparency and accountability so people can see where their money is going,” he stated, acknowledging the contributions of collaborators such as Dr Sina and Ayo Salako in verifying claims.

Despite his enormous impact, Obi-Dickson insists he is not driven by ambition or politics. For now, he remains focused on serving humanity in whatever capacity possible.

“I’m still talking to people about how best to serve people better, not politics, please,” he said.

Although he has not ruled out establishing a formal non-governmental organisation, his ultimate vision remains simple: to make lives better than he found them.

“I just want to help people. With more support from the public, I can do more than I’ve already done. I only wish the government would do what it has to do and reduce the burden on private individuals trying to keep people afloat,” said Obi-Dickson.

For a man who never planned to become an influencer, Sir Dickson has emerged as a symbol of compassion in the digital age – proving that trust, empathy and collective goodwill can still change lives, one intervention at a time.