FG Reaffirms Commitment to Digital Land Administration

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Rabe Darma, has inspected the Centralised Land Repository & Management System (CLRMS), a digital platform developed in preparation for its official launch and commencement of operations, with a commitment to ensure its full operation.

A statement in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, said it was

part of ongoing efforts to modernise land administration and improve service delivery in the housing sector,

The inspection, according to the statement, underscores the ministry’s commitment to deploying technology-driven solutions aimed at transforming land administration processes, enhancing transparency and improving ease of doing business in the housing sector.

The CLRMS platform, designed by Messrs. Barnksforte Technologies Limited, is expected to streamline the process of land titling, accelerate issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O), improve records management and significantly boost government revenue generation through a more efficient and accountable system.

Speaking during the inspection, the minister emphasised that efficient land administration remains critical to unlocking the nation’s housing and economic potential, noting that the federal government remains committed to embracing digital innovation that delivers faster, more transparent and citizen-focused services.

Darma stated that the introduction of the platform aligns with the ministry’s broader reform agenda to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, reduce processing timelines and strengthen confidence in government land administration systems.